Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh

Honda Cars India has launched the City Apex Edition at Rs 13.30 lakh. Offered in the V and VX trims of the sedan, prices for the variants range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Essentially a special-edition iteration of the family sedan, the Apex Edition models feature a few additional accessories over the standard City. The variants will only be sold in limited volumes and will be offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes.

Honda City Standard Variant Price Apex Edition Price VMT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh VCVT Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 14.55 lakh VX MT Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 14.37 lakh VX CVT Rs 15.37 lakh Rs 15.62 lakh



The additional accessories on the City Apex Edition are mainly on the inside and include new seat covers and cushions in addition to leatherette finishing for the door padding, instrument panel and console garnish. The car gets Beige upholstery. The variants also get ambient lighting around the instrument panel and door pockets. The exterior of the special edition models features Apex Edition badging on the fenders and trunk.

The City continues to be offered with just a singular petrol engine with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda Elevate and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.



