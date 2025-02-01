Login
Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh

The Apex Edition variants get a few additional accessories over the standard City
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda has launched the City Apex Edition in India.
  • Prices for the variants range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh.
  • Offered in V and VX trims of the sedan.

Honda Cars India has launched the City Apex Edition at Rs 13.30 lakh. Offered in the V and VX trims of the sedan, prices for the variants range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Essentially a special-edition iteration of the family sedan, the Apex Edition models feature a few additional accessories over the standard City. The variants will only be sold in limited volumes and will be offered with both automatic and manual gearboxes. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs 12.86 Lakh
 

Honda CityStandard Variant PriceApex Edition Price
VMTRs 13.05 lakhRs 13.30 lakh
VCVTRs 14.30 lakhRs 14.55 lakh
VX MTRs 14.12 lakhRs 14.37 lakh
VX CVTRs 15.37 lakhRs 15.62 lakh


The additional accessories on the City Apex Edition are mainly on the inside and include new seat covers and cushions in addition to leatherette finishing for the door padding, instrument panel and console garnish. The car gets Beige upholstery. The variants also get ambient lighting around the instrument panel and door pockets. The exterior of the special edition models features Apex Edition badging on the fenders and trunk. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh


The City continues to be offered with just a singular petrol engine with the unit mated with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine in question is the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, mill also used in the Honda Elevate and develops an identical 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.


 

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda City# Honda Cars India# Honda City Apex Edition# Cars
