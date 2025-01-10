Login
Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh

Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched
  • It is based on the top-spec ZX trim level
  • Signature Black Edition gets an all-black treatment

Honda Cars India has launched the ‘Black Edition’ of its compact SUV Elevate. This special edition is available in two avatars: the Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition. Both are based on the top-end ZX trim of the SUV and are offered with both manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) options, with prices starting at Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the second special edition of the Elevate, following the Apex Edition introduced during the festive season in 2024.

 

Variants Black Edition PriceSignature Black Edition Price
ZX MTRs 15.51 lakh Rs 15.71 lakh 
ZX CVTRs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Honda Elevate Black Edition

The Black Edition wears a Crystal Black Pearl exterior finish, with several blacked-out elements adhering to the typical cosmetics of such editions. The standard Black Edition offers black alloy wheels and a 'Black Edition' emblem on the tailgate. Other exterior elements, like the upper grille, front and rear skid garnishes, roof rails, and door garnishes, are accentuated with silver highlights. Inside, the cabin is adorned with black leatherette seats featuring black stitching, complemented by black door panels, armrests, and instrument panels.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Review: Practically Flawless

 

Honda Elevate Black Edition 1

Over the standard Black Edition, the Signature Black Edition builds upon this with an accessory package. It includes an all-black treatment for the alloy wheels, upper grille, skid garnishes, roof rails, and door garnishes. Additionally, a Signature Edition badge is affixed to the front fender. The interior gains ambient lighting with seven colour options as the primary addition over the standard offering.
 Honda Elevate Black Edition 2

Bookings for the Black Editions are now open at Honda dealerships across India. Deliveries of the CVT variants will commence in January 2025, while manual transmission variants will be available starting February 2025.

 

Under the hood, the Elevate Black Edition retains its existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Elevate Black Edition# Honda Elevate# Honda Elevate Compact SUV# Honda Elevate SUV# Elevate Black Edition# Elevate Signature Black Edition# Elevate SUV# Elevate# Honda Cars India# Cars# Cover Story
