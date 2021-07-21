Top 5 Rivals: Honda H'Ness CB350

The Honda H'Ness CB350 marked the entry of the Japanese company in the lucrative entry modern classic motorcycle segment in India. And it is motorcycle that makes a lot of sense too. The 349 cc single-cylinder engine is smooth and offers good performance. It makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch. The H'Ness looks the part of a modern classic motorcycle. It gets decent features like dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and LED headlight. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 DLX is priced at Rs. 189,905 while the DLX Pro is priced at Rs. 195,905. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Currently, the H'Ness CB350 is sold only via Honda's BigWing dealerships. In case you are looking for more options in the same segment, here are the top 5 rivals that the Honda H'Ness CB350 has.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

(The design of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has the familiar silhouette of the Thunderbird 350)

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 goes toe to toe with the Honda H'Ness CB350. It is a landmark product for Royal Enfield and is built on a brand new platform and gets a brand new engine too. The Meteor 350 replaced the Thunderbird 350 in the company's line-up and has been doing consistently well for RE ever since it was launched in November 2020. The 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle is all new and features a part analogue part digital instrument console along with a small display pod which houses the RE Tripper console. The Tripper can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and gets turn by turn navigation along with displaying the time. There are three variants of the motorcycle on sale, which are the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Prices for the Meteor 350 start at Rs. 2.16 lakh (on-road, Chennai).

Jawa Classic/Jawa Forty Two

(The 2021 Jawa Forty-Two gets small but noteworthy updates, including new alloy wheels with tubeless tyres)

The Jawa twins have been around for a while now in the entry modern classic segment. Both bikes get a 293 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 26.9 bhp and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles get a lovely retro design and optional dual-channel ABS as well. Earlier this year, Jawa introduced the updated 2021 Jawa Forty-Two, with some minor updates, including alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. The Jawa Forty Two is priced at Rs. 1.91 lakh while prices of the Jawa Classic start at Rs. 1.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Benelli Imperiale 400

(2021 Benelli Imperiale 400)

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is yet another motorcycle that one can look at, if in the market for an entry modern classic motorcycle. The Imperiale 400 in silver is now priced at Rs. 189,799 while the red and black coloured variants are priced at Rs. 193,976. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It continues to sport a modern-classic design with the round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank. The bike gets 41 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable dual shocks at the rear. The bike rides on spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination and gets disc brakes on both wheels, with standard dual-channel ABS. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20.71 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

(Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the Orange Ember colour)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the company's highest-selling model in India. It has been around for a while and is the choice of many people who wish to buy a budget modern classic bike. Yes, the launch of the new-generation model of the RE Classic 350 is just around the corner, but in case you don't want to wait that long, buying the current model is definitely a good option too. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the 346 cc unit construction engine (UCE) that develops 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Prices for the Classic 350 start at Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CB350RS

(The Honda CB350RS is a good-looking motorcycle)

Lastly, we have the Honda CB350RS, which is built on the same platform as the H'ness CB 350 and shares the engine too. The Honda CB350RS retains the same retro appeal as the H'Ness CB350, but it gets a slightly more modern and youthful touch, with a couple of new cosmetic changes, as well as new tyres with block pattern tread. The Honda CB350RS shares the same 349 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The CB350RS weighs 2 kg less than the H'Ness too. The ergonomics are different too. The monotone variant of the CB350RS is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh while the dual-tone model is priced at Rs. 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).