Top Upcoming Motorcycles In 2023

2022 was a year filled with exciting motorcycle launches. And from what we understand, 2023 is not going to disappoint us either. We have a bunch of motorcycles coming our way next year, and we list out some of the most exciting ones, whose launches in India are confirmed! Few of them have already been launched in India, but their deliveries will begin next year. So, let’s get going!

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Up first is the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The third model in its 650 cc portfolio, the Super Meteor made its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 and we brought you a detailed first look, which is running on our YouTube channel as well. The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts the quintessential retro cruiser design. It is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It will be launched in January 2023, one of the first blockbuster launches of the year and it is expected to priced at about Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette F77

The Ultraviolette F77 was showcased a few years ago but it is finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gen 2 Ultraviolette F77gets a revised frame, swingarm, and a newly-developed battery. With its current specs, it is now the most powerful electric motorcycle on sale in India. There will be two variants on sale, the F77 and the F77 Recon, priced at Rs. 3.8 lakh and Rs. 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. There will also be a limited edition F77, of which only 77 units will be made. The limited edition model is priced at Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The different variants of the F77 have different specifications along with different range. The details are given in the table on your screen.

Specifications F77 F77 Recon F77 Limited Edition Max Power 27 kW (36.2 hp) 29 kW (38.9 hp) 30.2 kW (40.2 hp) Peak Torque 85 Nm 95 Nm 100 Nm Top Speed 142 kmph 147 kmph 152 kmph Range (IDC) 206 km 307 km 307 km Regen Braking 3 levels 3 levels 3 levels Riding Modes Glide, Combat, Ballistic Glide, Combat, Ballistic Glide, Combat, Ballistic Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 3.8 lakh Rs. 4.55 lakh Rs. 5.5 lakh

Triumph Street Triple 765

Triumph Motorcycles India has opened bookings for its new-generation Triumph Street Triple 765 range, which gets new styling and a heavily updated engine. The booking amount is Rs. 50,000 and the launch is likely to be in March, with deliveries beginning in April 2023. The naked middleweight motorcycle made its global debut last month and receives significant updates. Triumph will launch the R and the RS variants of the Street Triple 765 in India. The 765 cc in-line triple engine offers increased torque and better responsiveness across the board. The motor now makes 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, coming in at 9,500 rpm. This makes it the most powerful Street Triple ever! In terms of features, the Street Triple gets new features and electronics as well. Log on to carandbike.com for more details on the new Triumph Street Triple.

Ducati DesertX

The Ducati DesertX has been a hotly anticipated model, in a market where there are genuine takers for off-road oriented adventure motorcycle. Its design is inspired by the old Cagiva Elefant motorcycle of the ‘90s, replete with twin round LED headlights, tall windscreen and a lean, mean look. The Desert X is powered by a 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine which develops 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. There are a bunch of rider assist electronics on offer as well like IMU-assisted traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter. Ducati claims a kerb weight of 223 kg on the DesertX.

Ducati Diavel V4

Following the flagship Panigale V4 and then the Multistrada V4, Ducati’s took the wraps off the Diavel V4 globally in October 2022. It will be launched in India next year as well. The muscular Italian power-cruiser retains its identity, but now gets the mean and outrageously powerful V4 Granturismo engine that displaces 1,158 cc and makes 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which also gets a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle gets few design updates with a sculpted tank, air-scoops on either side of the tank, quad-exhaust tips and new panels. Ditching the trellis frame, the Diavel V4 now gets an Aluminium monocoque chassis, which makes the motorcycle significantly lighter, by 8 kg. The V4 Granturismo engine There is a bunch of rider electronics on offer as well. Ducati is likely to launch the Diavel V4 in the first half of 2023.