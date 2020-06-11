Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho Adds An Audi Q8 To His Garage

Jose Mourinho is one of the most famous football managers in the world and the Tottenham Hotspur manager has now added an Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV to his garage. Audi is also Tottenham Hotspur's official car partner, and Mourinho was recently appointed as the German automaker's brand ambassador in the UK on the same day as the company reopened its sales and service centres across England as the lockdown restrictions were eased in the country. The Audi Q8 may have been handed over to the former Chelsea coach as a result of the association.

The cabin gets the all-black treatment as well on the Audi Q8 for Jose Mourinho

Speaking on appointing Jose Mourinho as their brand ambassador, Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK said, "Jose is unquestionably one of the best managers in the history of football, having won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues, and a number of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal. You don't reach those stellar heights without an unerring commitment to excellence and forward-thinking. That's why we are sure our well-known philosophy of 'Vorsprung durch Technik' chimes with his own. We are so pleased to welcome Jose on board as an Audi ambassador."

Speaking on the association, Mourinho said, "It is a great privilege to become an Audi ambassador. It is a luxury brand with a phenomenal reputation for quality, technology and safety around the world. Audi UK has been a great partner to my club, and I look forward to working with them myself."

Mourinho dropped in to take delivery of his new Audi Q8 at the Spurs training ground in Enfield, UK. The Coupe-SUV is finished in posh black with an interior complementing the dark theme on the model. the Portuguese coach brings home the Q8 50 TDI that draws power from a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor sends power to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Audi Q8 50 TDI can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 245 kmph. India does not get this specific version with the flagship Audi getting only a petrol engine in the country.

Jose Mourinho's Audi Q8 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 282 bhp and 600 Nm

This will be Mourinho's second such association with an auto manufacturer. 'The Special One' was previously associated in a similar fashion with the British automaker Jaguar. Having managed clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea, the coach's association with Jaguar saw him be a part of several marketing events. He even visited the Jaguar F-Pace production line and was the 100,000th person to take the delivery of the luxury crossover.

It's not uncommon though, for football managers to be associated with auto companies. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is associated with Vauxhall/Opel in the UK, whereas while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a deal with Japanese automaker Nissan.

