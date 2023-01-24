  • Home
Toyota India Recalls Over 4000 Units Of Urban Cruiser Hyryder To Replace Faulty Seat Belt Assembly

This is the second recall issued by Toyota India in the month, with the last one being issued due to a possible problem with the airbag controller.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has issued a voluntary recall for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV. As many as 4026 units of the hybrid SUV have been recalled by the Japanese auto manufacturer, to replace a faulty rear seat belt assembly. The recall is issued for all units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder that were manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022. Affected owners can contact their nearest Toyota dealerships or service centers to address the issue. TKM will also contact all the affect customers, and the issue will be resolved free of charge.

This is the second recall issued by the Japanese manufacturer in January 2023. TKM also issued a recall for 1,390 units of the Glanza & the Urban Cruiser Hyryder manufactured between December 8, 2022, and Jaunary 12, 2023, to inspect the airbag controller for a possible issue. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki also issued recalls for sister vehicles Grand Vitara & Baleno amongst other vehicles in its line up, for similar issues with those units.

