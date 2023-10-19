Login

Toyota Set To Showcase IMV 0 Concept At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Toyota will debut the IMV 0, a pickup truck concept at the Japan Mobility show, set to take place from October 25 to November 5
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

19-Oct-23 05:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Allows users to easily attach custom parts to the vehicle's deck section.
  • The concept model measures 5,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width, and 1,740 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,085 mm.
  • Toyota will also showcase the Kayoibako concept as well as the FT-3e and the FT-Se concepts at the event.

Toyota is set to participate in the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. With their theme "Let's Change the Future of Cars―Find Your Future," Toyota's booth will also introduce the IMV 0, its latest concept vehicle.

 

Also Read: Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries

IMV 0 is an electric pickup concept model, inspired by the roots of Toyota's IMV project, which involves owners in the process of mobility creation. This vehicle offers buyers the advantage of integrating unique features of customisable parts that can be easily attached to the deck section. 

 

While the vehicle’s powertrain specifications have not been disclosed yet, the brand revealed that this model will measure 5,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm.

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000

 

Aside from this, the brand has also revealed that they would showcase the Kayoibako concept as well as the FT-3e and the FT-Se concepts at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Toyota# IMV 0 concept# Japan Mobility Show 2023
  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

