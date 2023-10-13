Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
13-Oct-23 10:32 AM IST
Highlights
- The focus of this partnership is on sulphide-solid electrolytes
- The collaboration will unfold in three phases
- Both companies aim to contribute to the goal of global carbon neutrality
Toyota Motor Corporation has partnered with Idemitsu Kosan to advance the mass production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). These solid-state batteries are considered a key component for the future of EVs due to their potential to offer higher capacity and output. The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu, both influential in material development related to solid-state batteries, aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.
The focus of this partnership is on sulphide solid electrolytes, a material used for achieving the high performance required for EVs. Sulphide solid electrolytes are known for their flexibility and ability to adhere to other materials, making them well-suited for mass production.
Also Read: Toyota Details Next-Gen EV Battery Plans; Targets Over 1,000 KM Range
In order to prepare for full-scale mass production, both companies have established a task force and further mention that the collaboration will unfold in three phases:
Phase 1: The development of sulphide solid electrolytes and preparation for a large pilot facility Both companies will work together to improve the quality, cost-effectiveness, and lead times of these electrolytes, with the goal of demonstrating mass production using an Idemitsu pilot facility.
Phase 2: Mass production utilising a large pilot facility operated by Idemitsu The facility will produce sulphide solid electrolytes, while Toyota will focus on developing all-solid-state batteries and integrating them into battery electric vehicles. The aim is to launch these EVs with all-solid-state batteries by 2027–28.
Phase 3: This phase involves the study of future full-scale mass production and commercialization based on the results of Phase 2.
The collaboration brings together the material development expertise of both companies, with Idemitsu's material manufacturing capabilities and Toyota's battery processing and assembly know-how. This combined effort is geared towards achieving mass production of solid electrolytes and all-solid-state batteries for widespread global use, ultimately aiming to contribute to the goal of global carbon neutrality.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18906 second ago
The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact
-15276 second ago
The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.
-10817 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.
21 minutes ago
This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h
36 minutes ago
Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units
1 hour ago
The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD
2 hours ago
Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.
2 hours ago
The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.
16 hours ago
The Volvo C40 Recharge is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally the company has also decided only sell the all-electric version of the XC40 in India.
18 hours ago
Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said.
Toyota Motor Corp said it would hold to its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles globally this fiscal year, even as it announced another stoppage related to the spread of COVID-19.
A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed recently.
Toyota Motor Corp said it would hold to its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles globally this fiscal year, even as it announced another stoppage related to the spread of COVID-19.
A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed recently.