Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries

The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

13-Oct-23 10:32 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The focus of this partnership is on sulphide-solid electrolytes
  • The collaboration will unfold in three phases
  • Both companies aim to contribute to the goal of global carbon neutrality

Toyota Motor Corporation has partnered with Idemitsu Kosan to advance the mass production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). These solid-state batteries are considered a key component for the future of EVs due to their potential to offer higher capacity and output. The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu, both influential in material development related to solid-state batteries, aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.

 

The focus of this partnership is on sulphide solid electrolytes, a material used for achieving the high performance required for EVs. Sulphide solid electrolytes are known for their flexibility and ability to adhere to other materials, making them well-suited for mass production.

 

Also Read: Toyota Details Next-Gen EV Battery Plans; Targets Over 1,000 KM Range

 

 

In order to prepare for full-scale mass production, both companies have established a task force and further mention that the collaboration will unfold in three phases:

 

Phase 1: The development of sulphide solid electrolytes and preparation for a large pilot facility Both companies will work together to improve the quality, cost-effectiveness, and lead times of these electrolytes, with the goal of demonstrating mass production using an Idemitsu pilot facility.

 

Phase 2: Mass production utilising a large pilot facility operated by Idemitsu The facility will produce sulphide solid electrolytes, while Toyota will focus on developing all-solid-state batteries and integrating them into battery electric vehicles. The aim is to launch these EVs with all-solid-state batteries by 2027–28.

 

Phase 3: This phase involves the study of future full-scale mass production and commercialization based on the results of Phase 2.

 

The collaboration brings together the material development expertise of both companies, with Idemitsu's material manufacturing capabilities and Toyota's battery processing and assembly know-how. This combined effort is geared towards achieving mass production of solid electrolytes and all-solid-state batteries for widespread global use, ultimately aiming to contribute to the goal of global carbon neutrality.

 

# Toyota Motors# Idemitsu Kosan# Battery production

