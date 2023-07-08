Toyota Teases 2025 Land Cruiser SUV for US Market

Toyota has released teaser images of an upcoming off-road SUV, which raises speculation that it could be the anticipated return of the Land Cruiser to the US market. While Toyota has not officially confirmed the vehicle's identity, the teaser images hint towards its off-road heritage, suggesting a connection to the iconic FJ40 that debuted in 1960.

The US version of the 2025 Land Cruiser is expected to differ from the global 2022 model, known as the 300-Series. Instead, it is speculated that the US variant will share its platform with the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX 550. This assumption is supported by the release of teaser images for the Land Cruiser Prado, which is closely related to the GX and is set to launch in the European market.

Despite the shared foundation with the Lexus GX, Toyota has worked to differentiate the new Land Cruiser by incorporating redesigned body panels. The front end has a more boxer appearance that features smaller and lower-mounted headlights that merge seamlessly with the grille. At the rear, larger retro tail lights and a protruding bumper pay homage to previous Land Cruiser generations. Inside, the Land Cruiser is expected to offer a three-row seven-seater configuration.

Underneath its exterior, the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser is anticipated to share the TNGA-F body-on-frame architecture with the Lexus GX and several other SUVs and pickups in Toyota's lineup. The new Land Cruiser will slightly exceed the dimensions of the Land Cruiser J300, which measures 4,985 mm and is currently available in other markets. However, the distinct styling of the front and rear bumpers may slightly alter these measurements. A similar feature from the Lexus GX 550 is anticipated for the Toyota version, such as a Kinetic Dynamic Damper System that improves off-road driving while maintaining stability on the road, along with speculations of a locking rear differential and turn assist.

Regarding powertrain options, the Land Cruiser is likely to be equipped with the twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 engine that delivers 344.2 bhp in the Lexus GX. Additionally, there are speculations of an i-Force Max hybrid V6 variant producing a combined 431 bhp, similar to the electrified Toyota Sequoia. In either case, power will be transmitted to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time 4WD system.

The 2025 Land Cruiser is expected to start below $50,000. This pricing strategy would put the Land Cruiser in direct competition with popular off-road vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon four-door and the Ford Bronco Badlands, as well as the base versions of the Land Rover Defender.