Toyota Teases Convertible Century SUV

While unveiling the all-new Century SUV, Toyota showed a rendering of a convertible version, sparking speculation about the vehicle's potential future production
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

12-Sep-23 03:42 PM IST

Highlights

  • Toyota hints at a convertible Century SUV which will be catering to a niche market.
  • The potential entry into the coachbuilding sector signals Toyota's commitment to catering to discerning clientele.
  • Emperor Naruhito commissioned a convertible version of the sedan for his coronation in 2019.

Toyota has recently hinted at the possibility of a convertible version of its Century SUV. While unveiling the Century SUV, Toyota's Head of Design, Simon Humphries, disclosed that the company is prepared to accommodate even the most extravagant customer requests. During a 22-minute presentation, Humphries unveiled an image of a convertible Century SUV, sparking speculation about the vehicle's potential future production. The teaser image notably featured all four doors.

 

Also Read: Toyota Century Luxury SUV Debuts: Gets Rear Seats That Recline Fully Flat And A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Although this generation of the Century is the first to adopt the SUV moniker, it is not the first time a convertible Century has made headlines. In 2019, Emperor Naruhito of Japan commissioned a convertible version of the sedan for his coronation. While convertible SUVs may seem unusual, they are not entirely unheard of in the world of high-end automobiles. The Mercedes G-Class once offered a convertible variant and more recently produced the limited Maybach G650 Landaulet. However, the concept has not been revisited since. Other attempts at convertible SUVs, like the Range Rover Evoque Convertible, have been met with mixed success, making Toyota's venture into this niche market particularly intriguing.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled With Up To 590 KM Range

 

What sets the Century SUV apart is its target audience, the individuals who exude old-world opulence. For this clientele, owning both a conventional Century SUV for daily chauffeured transport and a convertible Century for leisurely beachfront drives could be a desirable proposition. Toyota's consideration of a convertible Century suggests a potential entry into the coachbuilding sector, a strategy that has proven fruitful for luxury automakers like Rolls-Royce. Their Coachbuild program has been a success, allowing customers to create highly bespoke vehicles. While it remains uncertain whether the convertible Century SUV will become a mass-produced reality, Toyota's openness to exploring this avenue is indicative of its commitment to catering to the most discerning clientele. 

