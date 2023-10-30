Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid Model
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-Oct-23 12:49 PM IST
Highlights
- The Toyota Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV) has a distinctive exterior design
- The interior of the Sport model features a sound-regulating ceiling for a communication-friendly environment
- Toyota plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery
Toyota Motor Corporation recently unveiled its latest addition to the Crown series, the Crown Sport Hybrid (HEV). This model is set to hit the Japanese market by November, closely followed by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant due in December.
The new Toyota Crown Sport comes with a sharp coupe-SUV-like design. The car features a long bonnet with sharp character lines, sleek C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlamps. The lower grille adds a sporty element to the front section while the 21-inch wheels give it a bold stance. The taillamps too get a sleek design with black elements and a connected bar.
Inside, the car features sound-regulating ceiling, fostering a communication-friendly environment among occupants, as claimed by the brand. The car features the latest Toyota Safety Sense and advanced safety and driving support systems as standard, including Proactive Driving Assist, Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive, and Advanced Park.
Additionally, premium features such as the Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic View Monitor and the Connected Navigation support are all integrated on a 12.3-inch wide display.
The car is equipped with a 2.5-liter Series Parallel Hybrid System and a high-density output drive motor to improve efficiency and performance. Toyota plans to equip the PHEV with a large-capacity lithium-ion battery, bettering the EV-mode cruising range. The company has not yet released the exact power figures, but the company says that they have improved responsiveness of engine at low speeds and direct acceleration at medium and high speeds.
A specially-configured suspension system is claimed to provide accurate grounding and damping. The Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS) strikes a balance between agility at low speeds and a sensation of stability at higher speeds.
The automaker offers six monotone body colours and five dual-tone body colours. The interior is finished with a Sand Brown and Black scheme. Two further models, the Crown Sedan and Crown Estate, are expected to be on the market by the end of the fiscal year (FY2024).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
28 minutes ago
The F99 is a fully-faired sport bike that is built to deliver “undiluted performance”, in the words of Ultraviolette co-founder Narayan Subramaniam.
1 hour ago
The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon
1 hour ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
2 hours ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
4 hours ago
The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
4 hours ago
The LNG truck is based on Ashok Leyland's modular AVTR series and is powered by a six-cylinder engine
4 hours ago
The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.
5 hours ago
Vespa’s ‘small body’ scooters get new styling and tech, and are available in three engine displacements 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc.
5 hours ago
The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.
6 hours ago
The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain
4 days ago
The Night Edition receives a few cosmetic tweaks along with some premium detailing over the standard version.
5 days ago
The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre hybrid system
6 days ago
Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.
6 days ago
Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.
6 days ago
The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.