Toyota Yaris Discontinued In India: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Yaris sedan has been officially discontinued in India after being in the market for a little over 3 years. While the company did have the Etios before it, it was with the Yaris that marked Toyota's entry into the compact sedan space, which was dominated by the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Sadly, the Yaris failed to make a lasting mark on the Indian car buyers, and with falling sales, the company has now decided to discontinue the model for good. And here's everything you need to know about it

The Toyota Yaris sedan was launched in March 2018, and it was a petrol-only model

Why Did Toyota Discontinue The Yaris Sedan?

The Toyota Yaris sedan was launched in India in March 2018, and the company had launched it as a petrol-only model. However, back then all its rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, offered diesel engines, which were more in demand. While petrol engines started to gain popularity in the BS6 era, but in 2020, we also saw the launch of the new-gen Honda City and updated Hyundai Verna, which pulled most buyers towards them. In fact, in the last six months, Toyota only sold 1166 units of the Yaris, out of which 871 units were sold in March 2021, 285 in April, 5 units each in June and July, while in May and August Toyota sold zero units of the Yaris. Toyota is now working on a new product strategy for India and has decided to discontinue the Yaris sedan.

Toyota will continue to offer service and parts support to existing Yaris customers for 10 years

How Does This Affect Existing Customers?

Frankly, this won't have any major impact on existing car owners, as Toyota has confirmed that it will continue to offer after-sales support to exiting Yaris owners. In fact, the company has announced that it will continue to offer Toyota genuine spare parts, for the Yaris, for a minimum of the next 10 years. So, service and parts availability will not be an issue. However, we do expect the resale value of the car to take a considerable hit.

Is Toyota Still Making The Yaris? / Can I Buy It?

Well, the short answer is 'No' for both questions. Toyota has ceased the production of the Yaris, however, it's possible that several dealers may have the car in stock. Despite the fact that Toyota is assuring availability of parts and after-sales service, we still think it's will be wiser to go for some other car at this moment. While both the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna are good options, if you want a Toyota branded car at a similar price point you can get the Urban Cruiser. Yes, it's the Vitara Brezza underneath, but it's a pretty good SUV and you also get Toyota's trusted aftersales support with it.

The Yaris is expected to be replaced by a Toyota-badged sedan based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Will Toyota Launch A New Sedan?

Well, again the short answer is Yes. Toyota is most likely to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India. Under the company's partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company has already launched the Toyota badged Baleno, which was renamed Glanza, and the Vitara Brezza, which was re-badged as Urban Cruiser. While the details are still scarce, earlier this year the company trademarked the name Toyota Belta in India, and that is speculated to be the name of the Toyota-badged Ciaz. We have already seen leaked photos of the Ciaz's grille with Toyota's logo that confirm the speculations. We expect the sedan to be launched in early 2022.