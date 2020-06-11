New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black And T120 Black: Price Expectation

Triumph Motorcycles will be launching the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black in India on June 12, 2020. We exclusively reported that Triumph will be launching these motorcycles in India on account of seeing good demand. Here's a lowdown on the motorcycles and their expected price.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
One can expect a small premium on the pricing of the Bonneville Black range

Highlights

  • Both models will be launched on June 12, 2020
  • There are no changes in the technical specifications or equipment
  • We expect a slight premium on the pricing for these motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black in India on June 12, 2020. Triumph's modern classic motorcycle range in India has been successful and from what we were told, the company saw a demand, particularly for these two motorcycles and hence, the decision of these launching in India was taken. The T100 Black and T120 Black are based the regular Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 models, with the only difference being in the colour scheme. The technical specifications stay the same.

Also Read: Exclusive: Triumph Motorcycles To Launch Bonneville T100 Black And T120 Black In India

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Bonneville Bobber

Tiger 1200

Street Triple RS

Street Scrambler

Bonneville T120

Bonneville T100

Street Triple S

Speed Twin

Speedmaster

Street Twin

Scrambler 1200

Thruxton R

895onqqc

(The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black will be offered in two colours, jet black and matte graphite )

The Bonneville T100 Black gets a matte black finish or jet black finish on its parts and panels and the Bonnie T120 gets a jet black and a matte graphite finish. The blacked out parts includes mirrors, headlamp rim, indicators, engine and wheel rims. The Bonneville T100 Black uses a 900 cc parallel-twin motor which is liquid-cooled and makes 54 bhp at 5,900 rpm along with peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,230 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The T100 Black gets features like ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, traction control, USB charging socket and twin-pod instrument console.

Also Read: Triumph Defers Price Hike On BS6 Bonneville Range To July 2020

qesn93so

(The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black comes with all-black elements including blacked-out engine, exhaust, body panels and more)

The Bonneville T120 Black gets a 1,200 cc high torque parallel-twin engine which is again liquid-cooled and makes 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm. The peak torque output is 105 Nm at 3,100 rpm. The T120 Black gets a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of standard features, the motorcycle has a decent list of features gets LED daytime running light, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control, heated grips, centre-stand and an immobiliser as well.

0 Comments

The standard T100 is priced at ₹ 8.87 lakh while the T120 is priced at ₹ 9.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. We expect that the Bonneville Black models to get a price premium of ₹ 20,000 or so. However in UK, the Bonneville Black models have the same pricing as their standard counterparts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Vehicles Registrations Decline By 89 Per Cent In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Select your City
or select from popular cities