Triumph Bonneville T100 Black And T120 Black: Price Expectation

One can expect a small premium on the pricing of the Bonneville Black range

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and Triumph Bonneville T120 Black in India on June 12, 2020. Triumph's modern classic motorcycle range in India has been successful and from what we were told, the company saw a demand, particularly for these two motorcycles and hence, the decision of these launching in India was taken. The T100 Black and T120 Black are based the regular Bonneville T100 and Bonneville T120 models, with the only difference being in the colour scheme. The technical specifications stay the same.

(The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black will be offered in two colours, jet black and matte graphite )

The Bonneville T100 Black gets a matte black finish or jet black finish on its parts and panels and the Bonnie T120 gets a jet black and a matte graphite finish. The blacked out parts includes mirrors, headlamp rim, indicators, engine and wheel rims. The Bonneville T100 Black uses a 900 cc parallel-twin motor which is liquid-cooled and makes 54 bhp at 5,900 rpm along with peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,230 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The T100 Black gets features like ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, traction control, USB charging socket and twin-pod instrument console.

(The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black comes with all-black elements including blacked-out engine, exhaust, body panels and more)

The Bonneville T120 Black gets a 1,200 cc high torque parallel-twin engine which is again liquid-cooled and makes 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm. The peak torque output is 105 Nm at 3,100 rpm. The T120 Black gets a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of standard features, the motorcycle has a decent list of features gets LED daytime running light, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control, heated grips, centre-stand and an immobiliser as well.

The standard T100 is priced at ₹ 8.87 lakh while the T120 is priced at ₹ 9.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. We expect that the Bonneville Black models to get a price premium of ₹ 20,000 or so. However in UK, the Bonneville Black models have the same pricing as their standard counterparts.

