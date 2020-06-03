Triumph Bonneville Range Price Hike Deferred To July 2020

Triumph Motorcycles India will increase the prices of its BS6 Bonneville range in July 2020. The company has been selling the BS6 Bonneville range for a while now and at BS4 prices. With the current COVID-19 pandemic hitting automotive business and buyer sentiment hard, Triumph would like to keep the buyer engaged and make it easier for its customers to buy a motorcycle. The company also launched attractive finance schemes for its customers along with extending the warranty on its models till June 30, 2020.

Also Read: Triumph To Pay Three EMIs On Purchase From Bonneville Range

(Triumph is also offering attractive finance scheme on its Bonneville range of motorcycles)

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, "This again goes back to the same logic that we have to continuously create some excitement into this market right now and give more and more reasons for customers to take the decision of buying our motorcycles today, now! Thus the whole intent of all that we are doing right now and this is a very interesting example where at the first level, what we did was to defer the price increase on our Bonneville range. The price of our BS6 variants was slated for an increase in April, we deferred that to July, given the current context (COVID-19 Pandemic)."

Also Read: Triumph To Launch Pre-Owned Motorcycles Business In India

In fact, Triumph Motorcycles also came up with a rather interesting finance scheme where the company will pay the first three EMIs for the customer. Should you book a motorcycle and make the down payment for the same, Triumph Motorcycles India will pay the first three EMIs for your Bonneville motorcycle. This offer is only valid if you book the motorcycle in the month of May 2020 itself. The offer is available on the Bonneville T100, T120, Street Twin and the Speedmaster. The tenure of the loan for the motorcycles is five years and 20 per cent of the price needs to be paid up front as down payment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.