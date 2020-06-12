New Cars and Bikes in India

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, Bonneville T120 Black Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.87 Lakh

Prices of the all-black variants of the Bonneville family remain the same. The T100 Black is priced at Rs. 8.87 lakh while the T120 Black is priced at Rs. 9.97 lakh.

Bonneville T120. Both theT100 Black and T120 Black are based on the regular Bonneville T100 and T120

Highlights

  • Triumph Bonneville T100 Black priced at Rs. 8.87 lakh
  • Triumph Bonneville T120 Black priced at Rs. 9.97 lakh
  • The Black variants get cosmetic updates in the all-black treatment

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced two new variants in the Triumph Bonneville family, with the blacked out versions of the Triumph Bonneville T100 and Triumph Bonneville T120. Both the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are based on the regular Bonneville T100 and T120, with the only difference being the colour scheme, with both variants employing an all-black look. The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is priced at ₹ 8.87 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Triumph Bonneville T120 Black is priced at ₹ 9.97 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.7 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Bonneville T100

si8qa54o

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black is offered in two colours, matte black and jet black

The technical specifications remain the same as the standard variants. The Triumph Bonneville range has the highest-selling motorcycles from Triumph globally, and in India too, these have significant numbers. The introduction of the Black variants allow Triumph India to give the Bonneville family fresh appeal, as well as extend the modern classic range with slightly different cosmetic flavours. The T100 Black gets a matte black or gloss black finish on the bodywork and panels, while the T120 Black gets a matte graphite finish. The blacked out parts include the engine, wheels, bodywork, as well as mirrors, headlight bezel and turn indicators.

ccl1u54o

Like the T100, the Bonneville T120 Black also gets the all-black treatment and is priced at the same ₹ 9.97 lakh of the standard Bonneville T120

The Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 54 bhp at 5,900 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,230 rpm. The T100 Black gets a 5-speed gearbox , and gets ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, traction control, USB charging socket and a classic twin-pod instrument console.

pustnrbo

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black gets the 1,200 cc, high-torque, parallel-twin engine with 270-degree firing order and single overhead cam

The Bonneville T120 Black gets the high-torque 1,200 cc, 8-valve parallel-twin engine with 270-degree firing interval, and single overhead cam, which is tuned to make maximum power of 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm, and peak torque of 105 Nm at 3,100 rpm. The T120 Black gets a 6-speed gearbox, and standard features include a LED daytime running light, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, two riding modes, traction control, heated grips, centre stand and an engine immobiliser as well. With the introduction of these two variants, Triumph India has now extended the Bonneville family to offer more options to the customer.

