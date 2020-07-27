The Coronavirus pandemic has severely dented sales, more so for premium motorcycle manufacturers. And few of them are employing interesting methods to attract customers and push sales. Triumph motorcycles India is offering free accessories worth ₹ 60,000 on the purchase of a new motorcycle from its Bonneville series. The motorcycles on which this particular offer is valid are the Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Speedmaster. All Triumph dealerships are have this particular offer going for a limited period of time and this offer will be given on BS6 compliant models.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black Launched In India

(Triumph offers a wide variety of accessories or its modern classic range such as the optional seat and leather saddlebag shown in the photograph above)

All modern classic motorcycles listed here, have a variety of accessories to choose from such as new exhausts, leather seats, panniers, handlebars, pillion back rest, windscreen, inspiration kits and much more. For example, Triumph offers more than 140 accessories just for the Street Twin. Similarly, the Bonneville T100 and T120 along with the Speedmaster, get a huge number of accessories. Prices for the Street Twin start at ₹ 7.45 lakh while the prices for the Bonneville T100 and T120 start at ₹ 8.87 and ₹ 9.97 lakh respectively. The prices for the BS6 Triumph Speedmaster start at ₹ 11.33 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Prices Increased

(Triumph has interesting offers lined up for its modern classic motorcycle range)

In the month of May 2020, to push sales, Triumph had come up with a nice offer where the company would have paid the first three EMIs on the purchase of any motorcycle from the Bonneville range. All you had to do is make the down payment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.