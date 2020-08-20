Triumph Motorcycle India is offering free accessories worth ₹ 61,000 on the purchase of a motorcycle from the company's Bonneville range. This year, the Triumph Bonneville brand completes 61 years and that is why the company has rolled out this offer. The offer will be valid only for the month of August 2020 and the motorcycles on which it is applicable are - Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville Speedmaster and the Street Twin. The idea is to give a push to the demand during the onset of the festie season. The range of accessories include silencers, leather saddlebags, touring bits, different seats, new handlebars, bar-end mirrors and much more.

(The engine on the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster produces similar power and torque output as the BS4 model )

Recently, Triumph Motorcycles launched the BS6 versions of the Street Twin and the Bonneville Speedmaster in India. The BS6 Street Twin in Jet Black colour is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh while the Korosi Red and Matt Ironstone coloured models are priced at ₹ 7.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle continues to get a 900 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 65 bhp at 7,500 rpm. The peak torque output is 80 Nm at 3,700 rpm.

(Triumph offers a bunch of accessories such as the optional seat and leather saddlebag for its Bonneville range of motorcycles)

Prices for the BS6 Speedmaster start at ₹ 11.34 lakh. The Jet Black and Cobalt Blue colour options are priced at ₹ 11.34 lakh while the Fusion White with Phantom Black and hand-painted lines variant is priced at ₹ 11.64 lakh. The Cobalt Blue is a new colour option for the 2020 model. The Speedmaster continues to get a 1,200 cc 'high torque' parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 78 bhp at 6,250 rpm with a peak torque output of 107 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

