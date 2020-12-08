New Cars and Bikes in India
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new motorcycle customisation feature on its website. The user interface allows customers to customise the motorcycle they are about to purchase with original accessories.

Triumph is offering customisation options for all its motorcycles in India

Highlights

  • Triumph introduces motorcycle customisation options in India
  • All Triumph models to have customisation options
  • Customers can add accessories and view the bike online in real time

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new motorcycle customisation feature on its website. The interface allows customers to enhance and accessorise their motorcycle and then the same order can be forwarded to the nearest dealership where it can be picked up from. Triumph currently has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio for India and each motorcycle gets customisation options with varying degrees. Some of the models have over 180 accessories on offer. The idea is to offer a chance of making each Triumph motorcycle a unique one.

Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries In Early 2021

la1bso6s

(The website offers a 180 degree view of the motorcycle, with added accessories)

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said "Riders like their motorcycles to be a reflection of their personality, making their machines stand apart personifying them. The new online customisation is our approach towards a 'phygital' business strategy- with technology available at the swipe of a finger, the Triumph online customisation will enable buyers to customise their motorcycle even from their mobile devices giving them a visual of how the machine will look with the chosen accessories. The wide variety of accessory categories can overwhelm when choosing in-shop, however digitally, it enables riders to try various combinations to know exactly how the motorcycle will look once the customisation is done".

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Showcased; India Launch In 2021

Newsbeep
895onqqc

(The online configurator will give the customers an estimate for cost as well)

0 Comments

The new configurator allows customers to choose an accessory and add the same on his/her desired bike. Like other configurators, the motorcycle can be viewed on the screen in real time with the accessory fitted. The configurator also gives an estimate of the price of the accessory which is included in the overall cost estimate of the motorcycle. Interested customers can choose from a wide variety of accessories for luggage, comfort, electricals, styling, extra protection and so on. The interface also allows the customer to choose the colour of the bike before making the final order. The company also offers accessory 'kits' for select motorcycles which can be ordered on the configurator and then view the same online.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

