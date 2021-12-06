Triumph Motorcycles Unearths 1901 Prototype

A vintage Triumph collector has found the very first prototype motorcycle built by Triumph in 1901, just before Triumph started official sales in 1902. Dick Shepherd, the vintage Triumph collector came across the motorcycle and restored it to its former glory. Unveiled at the Motorcycle Live even in Birmingham this year, the 1901 Prototype machine will be showcased at a dedicated 120-year anniversary display at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience. The 1901 Prototype will be started up and ridden in public for the first time in over 100 years on December 14, 2021.

The first Triumph 1901 Prototype was developed to generate interest and gauge public demand for a Triumph motorcycle.

Speaking on the discovery and unique history behind the prototype, Dick Shepherd said, "Having been approached by a friend of a collector, who had sadly recently passed away, to evaluate an old Triumph I was incredibly excited to discover that the bike they had featured unique details that were not present on the first production Triumphs. Along with the bike, the collector had also received a letter from Triumph, dated in 1937, that outlined the bike's unique origins and provided key details."

"With an engine number that is consistent with references in Minerva's engine records of a 1901 first Triumph engagement, the historic significance of this motorcycle became incredibly clear."

"As a lifelong passionate fan of the history and achievements of this incredible British brand, to have discovered this amazing survivor and restored it to the glorious condition it would have been in when it first went on display in 1901, has given me an immense amount of satisfaction."

The 1901 Prototype was long rumoured to exist and referenced within advertising and reviews that appeared in 1901. It was developed from a standard Triumph bicycle, with an engine from Belgian manufacturer Minerva, in order to generate interest and gauge the public's demand for a Triumph motorcycle.