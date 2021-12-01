Triumph One Millionth Motorcycle Rolls Off Hinckley Production Line

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a historic milestone in the storied motorcycle brand's modern history, revealing the 1 millionth motorcycle built since the brand's return in 1990. The one millionth Triumph is a one-off custom painted model of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, unveiled at Triumph's global headquarters in Hinckly by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor. With a special custom silver paint scheme, as well as one millionth graphics, the special milestone Tiger 900 Rally Pro will be displayed on Triumph's stand at this year's Motorcycle Live show at the NEC and then on show in Triumph's Factory Visitor Experience in a new specially created 120-year anniversary display. Triumph will mark its 120th anniversary next year.

Triumph CEO Nick Bloor unveiled the one millionth motorcycle at the Triumph Headquarters in Hinckley in the presence of the UK Triumph team.

"Everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving such a momentous moment in the modern history of this iconic brand. Over the 31 years since we re-launched Triumph with a new line of British designed motorcycles in Cologne in 1990, we have shared so many great moments with our fans across the world. From returning to the TT champions arena, to entering the MotoGP paddock with our Moto2 Engine partnership to supporting the biggest global riding event and its great cause for health and wellbeing with the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, to mention only a few. Triumph's success has always stemmed from the passion and commitment we share with our riders," said Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles.

The one millionth custom painted Tiger 900 Rally Pro wears a silver custom paint scheme with one million body graphics

''Whilst the last year has been challenging for all of us, this passion and commitment has driven Triumph to even greater heights, including the successful entry into new categories with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660."

The one-off Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro will be shown at the Motorcycle Live show from December 4, 2021.

"Over the last three decades Triumph has maintained sustained and significant investment in our people, our partners and our in-house design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, in order to grow the reach and reputation of this iconic British brand. This investment in home grown talent, both in the UK and around the world, matched by the passion we share with our riders for delivering the complete and perfect motorcycle, has seen the brand go from strength to strength, achieving the most successful year in the brand's entire 120-year history.''

''Furthermore, we are committed to taking the brand to even greater heights, and with the forthcoming launch of our brand new Tiger 1200, new competition MX and Enduro motorcycles, plus our strategic partnership with Bajaj to create smaller capacity bikes, I am delighted to say that the future for Triumph and its fans across the world will be just as exciting and rich as the last 30 years has been,'' added Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO.

Triumph will mark the brand's 120th anniversary in 2022. The one millionth bike will be on display at Triumph's Factory Visitor Experience.

Triumph Motorcycles will mark the brand's 120th anniversary in 2022. The very first production Triumph motorcycle went on sale in April 1902, and the brand's modern era began in 1990 with a completely new range of motorcycles designed and built in a brand new, state-of-the-art factory at Hinckley. Over the past three decades, Triumph has sold more motorcycles than at any previous time in the brand's history with an international network of more than 700 dealers across 57 countries. According to Triumph, despite global market challenges, the past 12 months have been the most successful ever for the British motorcycle brand, with more than 75,000 bikes registered globally.