Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is barely ₹ 40,000 more expensive than the Rocket 3 R, which was launched in November last year. Triumph Motorcycles has already started taking bookings for the motorcycle. Interested customers can book the motorcycle by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000 at showrooms across India. The Rocket 3 GT is essentially a touring-oriented model of the Rocket 3 R.

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is the touring-oriented variant with slightly different ergonomics and a focus on comfort)

Keeping in mind, its touring focus, the Rocket 3 GT gets features like adjustable footpegs for the rider and pillion, pulled back handlebar, a bigger flyscreen for better wind deflection and an adjustable backrest for the pillion as well. The seat height of the GT is 750 mm, which is 23 mm shorter than that of the Rocket 3 R. Additionally the GT also gets heated grips and cruise control as standard features.

(The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is available in two colours - Silver Ice & Storm Grey and Phantom Black)

The Rocket 3 GT gets a 2,500 cc, in-line three cylinder engine that puts out 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is the biggest two-wheeler production engine in the world and the peak torque output is highest among any production motorcycle. It is a shaft-driven motorcycle and gets a 6-speed gearbox with torque-assist. The motorcycle gets 47 mm Showa forks up front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with a piggyback reservoir. Both are fully adjustable.

While the Triumph Rocket 3 range may not have a direct rival, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S comes closest to the Rocket, if specifications and price points are considered.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.