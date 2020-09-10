The Triumph Rocket 3 GT, the touring-oriented variant of the new Triumph Rocket 3 range will join the Triumph Rocket 3R, which is already on sale in India, and is priced at ₹ 18 lakh (Ex-showroom). The pillion-friendly and touring-focussed Rocket 3 GT gets slightly different ergonomics and a few extra standard features and is priced at ₹ 18.4 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Rocket 3 GT will be available in two colours - Silver Ice & Storm Grey, as well as Phantom Black. The Rocket 3 GT will be offered with 50 new accessories, from a full range of luggage, as well as a new 'Highway' Inspiration Kit.

The Rocket 3 GT has a pulled back handlebar and forward set footpegs offering a more laidback riding position than the Rocket 3 R

Both variants, the Rocket 3R and the Rocket 3 GT, are powered by a 2,500 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which makes 165 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a massive 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. At 2,500 rpm, the Triumph Rocket 3's engine delivers over 200 Nm of torque, before building up to the 4,000 rpm peak. The engine is the world's biggest production motorcycle engine and boasts of class leading torque; in fact, the highest torque of any production motorcycle.

The Rocket 3 GT has forward-set footpegs with adjustability for three different positions

The main differences in the Rocket 3 GT from the Rocket 3 R, are the ergonomics. Both variants share the same engine, but the GT has a 23 mm lower seat height than the Rocket 3 R, and weighs 3 kg more, with a dry weight of 294 kg. The flyscreen on the GT is different too, and the pulled back handlebar offers a more laidback riding position. The GT also has forward mounted rider footpegs, and offer horizontal adjustability, in three positions, according to rider preference.

The back-rest for the pillion also offers adjustability

In comparison, the mid-mounted pegs of the Rocket 3R offer a slightly vertical adjustment, in two positions. The pillion pegs are also adjustable and so is the backrest for the pillion. Front suspension is handled by 47 mm inverted Showa forks, with compression and rebound adjustment. At the rear is a Showa piggyback reservoir with remote hydraulic preload adjustment.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is available in two colours - Silver Ice & Storm Grey and Phantom Black

On the electronics and features list, the Rocket 3 GT gets ride-by-wire and four riding modes, road, rain, sport and fully configurable rider modes. It also gets a five-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which powers the cornering anti-lock braking system (ABS) and cornering traction control system. Cruise control, keyless ignition and hill hold system are standard as well.

Like its sibling, the Rocket 3 GT also gets a full-colour TFT instrument console which can be fitted with the Triumph TFT Connectivity System as an optional extra. Optional accessories include integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, integrated phone and music operation and tyre pressure monitoring system. In India, the new Triumph Rocket 3 GT will go up against the Ducati Diavel 1260 S.

