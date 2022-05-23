2022 Triumph Tiger 1200: Everything You Need To Know

Triumph Motorcycles India recently announced the prices of the all-new Triumph Tiger 1200. Prices of the all-new Tiger 1200 start at Rs. 19.19 lakh for the GT Pro, 20.69 lakh for the GT Explorer, 20.19 lakh for the Rally Pro and going up to Rs. 21.69 lakh for the top-spec Rally Explorer variant. All prices are ex-showroom, India. It is the flagship ADV from the British brand, taking on the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS and the Ducati Multistrada V4. Bookings for the new Triumph Tiger 1200 began in December 2021, with deliveries scheduled to start early next month. Prices for Triumph Tiger 1200 are expected to be competitive when compared to rivals, especially with Triumph offering more variants to choose from.

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Design

(The overall look is more upright and commanding than before, while the clean lines make for a more contemporary look)

The Triumph Tiger 1200 looks sharper, sleeker and more chiselled than before. The new headlamp unit looks sharp and comes with an integrated LED DRL, while the semi-fairing, split saddle and tall-set exhaust scream adventure. The tall windscreen is functional on the motorcycle. The overall look is more upright and commanding than before, while the clean lines make for a sleeker and aggressive look.

(The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 is 25 kg lighter than the previous generation model, with a lighter chassis, aluminium fuel tank, and features Showa semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes)

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Variants

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 will arrive in two variants - GT and Rally. As the names suggest, the Rally is the off-road biased variant, while the GT is meant more for riding on tarmac. Triumph will further offer the Triger 1200 in two trims on each variant. The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro feature 20-litre fuel tanks, while the Rally Explorer and GT Explorer get larger 30-litre fuel tanks. The GT range also rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels with the model being more road-biased. On the other hand, the Rally range runs a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear set up with spoked wheels along with longer travel suspension. Compared to its predecessor, the new Tiger 1200 is about 25 kg lighter.

2022 Triumph Tiger Specifications

(The all-new Tiger 1200 will be offered in two variants - Rally and GT, with Rally being the off-road biased variant and the GT being road-biased)

The Tiger 1200 will get a new 1,160 cc inline three-cylinder engine that belts out 147 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivers 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a shaft drive system along with an assist and slipper clutch. The flagship Tiger gets 49 mm Showa USD forks at the front and a Showa semi-active monoshock unit at the rear. The GT Pro and GT Rally versions get 200 mm of suspension travel while the Rally bikes get longer 220 mm of suspension travel. Braking performance comes from twin 320 mm floating disc brakes from Brembo.

2022 Triumph Tiger Features

(The new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with an IMU, traction control system, ABS, six riding modes, and an electronic suspension system)

The new Tiger 1200 gets a host of electronic aids, full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colour-TFT display, ABS, traction control, cruise control, blind-spot radar system, and Lane Change Assist feature.