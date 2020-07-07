New Cars and Bikes in India

Turbo Petrol Sedans In India Under ₹ 20 Lakh

Here are the top five turbo petrol sedans you can buy in India even if you're on a budget.

Carmakers are now introducing the latest-generation of their small sedans with turbo petrol engines.

Highlights

  • Turbo petrol engine is more fuel efficient and offers more power
  • Carmakers are introducing turbo petrol variants in their latest models.
  • Some models now get the1.0-litre-turbo engine as the only powertrain.

Traditionally, compact sedans have been one of the most practical cars that nicely suit the need of middle-class Indian buyers. Reliability, comfort, space and frugality were some aspects that buyers would want for a hassle free commute. But with times changing and the boom of the millennials, there is a new demand for a sense of sportiness in small cars too. In order to cater to that, automakers are now introducing the latest-generation of their small sedans with turbo petrol engines having smaller displacement. These bring the best of both - performance and fuel efficiency. Here are some of the turbo petrol sedans you can buy in India even if you're on a budget.

Hyundai Verna

9avqs86s

The Hyundai Verna Turbo is priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift is the latest model to join the 1.0-litre turbo petrol space in India. Along with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, it is offered with an additional 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and puts out 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm and and 172 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is also quite frugal delivering 19.2 kmpl. The Hyundai Verna Turbo is offered in the range topping SX (O) variant only, priced at ₹ 13.99 lakh.

Skoda Rapid

hjshrkpc

Prices for the Skoda Rapid TSI start at ₹ 7.49 lakh.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid is now offered only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol motor that puts out 108 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and delivers a fuel economy of 18.79 kmpl. Prices for the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI start at ₹ 7.49 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 11.79 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento

50drjhdc

Prices of the Volkswagen Vento start at ₹ 8.87 lakh.

We already know that the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid are identical models in terms of specifications. So even the Volkswagen Vento gets the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol motor that puts out 108 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Even in the Vento this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard and delivers a fuel economy of 18.79 kmpl. Prices of the Volkswagen Vento start at ₹ 8.87 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 13.30 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

mg9bg7ho

The Hyundai Aura Turbo is priced at ₹ 8.55 lakh.

The Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan which went on sale last year too gets the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol unit. In the Hyundai Aura it is tuned to churn out 98 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 171 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. It delivers 20.5 kmpl in the Hyundai Aura. The Hyundai Aura Turbo is also sold only in the top-end SX+ variant priced at ₹ 8.55 lakh.

