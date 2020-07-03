The BS6 emission norms and the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations have put a growing impetus on petrol models in carmakers' portfolio. However, that cannot happen at the cost of performance and torque thrust, especially in SUVs, which have these much likeable characteristics of a diesel powertrain. One of the most sought after solutions to that is the turbo petrol powertrain which offers the best of both. Thanks to downsizing, a turbo petrol engine is more fuel efficient compared to a naturally aspirated petrol motor while the turbo spool adds to its performance and makes up for the loss of torque as well. That pretty much explains them gaining popularity in our market. Here's a list of the latest SUVs in India which are offered with turbo petrol powertrains.

Kia Seltos

The new dual-tone paint scheme on the Kia Seltos comes with a contrast white roof and ORVMs

The Kia Seltos bought in a turbo petrol engine last year in the compact SUV segment. It gets a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine that puts out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque and is mated either to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). It delivers a claimed fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl in the automatic variants while the manual delivers a fuel economy of 16.1 kmpl. Prices of the Kia Seltos Turbo start at ₹ 15.54 lakh for the manual variant, going all the way up to ₹ 17.29 lakh for the top-end automatic variant, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol engine is the same unit seen under the hood of the Kia Seltos.

The new-generation Hyundai Creta by all means is a sister unit of the Kia Seltos and is identical under the skin, spawned by the same platform and being offered with the exact same engine line-up. The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine even in the 2020 Hyundai Creta churns out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) as standard. The Hyundai Creta is offered only in two variants - SX which is priced at ₹ 16.16 lakh and SX (O) priced at ₹ 17.20 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo-Petrol was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.

Renault India surprised us with the new Duster 1.3 Turbo at the Auto Expo 2020 this year. The new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to belt out 154 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. So the power figure is up by about 48 bhp now while torque has gone up by a hefty 108 Nm, compared to the older 1.5-litre petrol mill. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission. The turbo petrol Duster subtly ups the styling quotient as well with tweaked curtains on the bumper and new 17-inch machined alloy wheels. However, Renault is yet to announce the prices of the Duster Turbo and we expect its prices to start around ₹ 12 lakh in India.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks Turbo Petrol is offered in new body colours.

While Renault is still taking sometime to introduce the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine in the Renault Duster, its alliance partner- Nissan has already done it in the Kicks. So the same 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor resides under the hood of the Nissan Kicks and in the same state of tune, belting out 154 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the eight-step X-tronic CVT gearbox is optional. Prices of the Nissan Kicks turbo start at ₹ 11.85 lakh and go up to ₹ 14.15 lakh, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue turbo petrol is offered in India in both manual and automatic variants.

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant is dominating its sales. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine develops 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is offered with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) is optional. Prices for the Hyundai Venue turbo petrol start at ₹ 8.46 lakh for the base manual variant, going all the way up to ₹ 11.5 lakh for the range topping automatic variant, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

