Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut

Tata Motors has teased the upcoming Altroz Racer ahead of its debut in June. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer will be a sportier iteration of the Altroz hatchback upon its launch. The Racer will feature a range of new styling cues from the standard car, while also being equipped with a more powerful engine.

The teaser shows the rear profile of the hatchback, painted in orange, with many blacked-out bits such as the roof, rear spoiler, window frame and ORVMs. However, it gets silver alloy wheels unlike the car showcased at the Auto Expo which came with blacked-out alloys. While not shown in the image, expect it also to also feature styling cues such as a blacked-out bonnet, and dual white racing stripes running the length of the car on the bonnet and roof.

The Altroz Racer is expected to come with an all-black interior, with red accents and stitching, similar to the car shown at the Auto Expo. The cabin could also get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also likely to get features such as ventilated seats at the front, an air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof control, wireless charging, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, and more.

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Power output will be the same 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is 10 bhp and 30 Nm more than the Altroz iTurbo. The engine will come paired with only a 6-speed gearbox.