Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut

The Altroz Racer will feature a few new styling cues and a more powerful engine over the standard Altroz
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has teased the Altroz Racer.
  • To debut in June 2024.
  • To be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV.

Tata Motors has teased the upcoming Altroz Racer ahead of its debut in June. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Altroz Racer will be a sportier iteration of the Altroz hatchback upon its launch. The Racer will feature a range of new styling cues from the standard car, while also being equipped with a more powerful engine. 

 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance

 

The teaser shows the rear profile of the hatchback, painted in orange, with many blacked-out bits such as the roof, rear spoiler, window frame and ORVMs. However, it gets silver alloy wheels unlike the car showcased at the Auto Expo which came with blacked-out alloys. While not shown in the image, expect it also to also feature styling cues such as a blacked-out bonnet, and dual white racing stripes running the length of the car on the bonnet and roof.

Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead Of June 2024 Debut 1

The Altroz Racer is expected to feature a series of blacked-out bits over the standard Altroz

 

The Altroz Racer is expected to come with an all-black interior, with red accents and stitching, similar to the car shown at the Auto Expo. The cabin could also get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also likely to get features such as ventilated seats at the front, an air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof control, wireless charging, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, and more. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer To Be Launched In June 2024

Tata Altroz Racer 1 2023 01 12 T10 45 53 770 Z

The Altroz Racer is expected to come with an all-black interior with red accents

 

On the powertrain front, the Altroz Racer will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Power output will be the same 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is 10 bhp and 30 Nm more than the Altroz iTurbo. The engine will come paired with only a 6-speed gearbox.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

