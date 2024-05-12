Tata Altroz Racer To Be Launched In June 2024

Tata Motors is expected to launch the new Altroz Racer in India as early as next month. As per a leaked internal presentation, the new variant of the premium hatchback is set to launch in early June 2024. The sporty-looking hatchback was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as a sportier alternative to the standard Altroz replete with more power under the hood.



The production-spec Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be identical to the one showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Expect to see a blacked-out bonnet, roof and ORVMs and dual white racing stripes running the length of the car on the bonnet and roof.



The cabin will also get upgrades in the form of a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model will also get ventilated seats at the front, an air purifier, voice-enabled sunroof control, wireless charging, auto climate control, a 360-degree camera, and more. The cabin will get an all-black look complemented by leather seat upholstery with red stitching and accents.



Coming to the big change, the Altroz Racer will draw power from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon SUV. Power output will be the same 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, which is 10 bhp and 30 Nm more than the Altroz iTurbo. The engine will come paired with only a 6-speed gearbox.



Expect the new Altroz Racer to go up against the likes of the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market.

