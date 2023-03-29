  • Home
TVS Racing Sets New Top-Speed and Lap-Time Record In TVS Asia One Make Championship

The race motorcycle used in the championship was based on the TVS Apache RR 310.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
29-Mar-23 05:53 PM IST
Highlights
  • The championship took place at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand
  • Vorapong Malahuan took the win in the first two races
  • The 2023 season consisted of 14 racers from 7 countries

TVS Racing has set a new speed record in the second edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship 2023. The team managed to break its earlier record by setting a top-speed of 215 kmph around the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. The racing team also managed to set a new lap time of 1:49:742, beating its previous record of 1:50.850 by 1.1 seconds.

The Racing bike was called the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 and was based on the RR310

 

The race bike used in the championship was the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 which was based on the company’s flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310. The racing bike managed to make a higher power output this season along with receiving improved ECU calibration and gear ratios along with a new customised suspension set up. The 2023 season consisted of 14 racers from 7 countries - India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan. Vorapong Malahuan took the win in the first two races while Indian riders KY Ahamed and Jagan Kumar finished in the top 10.

Vorapong Malahuan took the win in the first two races

 

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company “We and our customers are extremely proud of the record-breaking performance by TVS Racing at the 2023 TVS Asia One Make Championship. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, and their pursuit of excellence in all aspects of motorsports. With a rich history and sheer dominance in two-wheeler motorsports, TVS Racing has been instrumental in flourishing the racing culture in India and abroad and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road” philosophy. We look forward to even more action-packed performances from the team and wish them the best for the upcoming rounds.”

