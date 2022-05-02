Two-Wheeler Sales April 2022: TVS Sales Grow 24 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company announced its April 2022 sales reporting 24 per cent growth in sales overall. The company said that it sold a total of 2,95,308 units in both domestic and foreign markets combined as against last April's total of 2,38,983 units. The company recorded year on year growth in sales across the board - two-wheelers (up 24 per cent), three-wheelers (up 20 per cent), EVs (up 362.5 per cent) and exports (up 6 per cent).

Starting with the two-wheelers, TVS reported a 24 per cent growth in cumulative sales over April 2021 with 2,80,022 units sold. Sales within India were up by 37 per cent year on year climbing from 1,31,386 units in April 2021 to 1,80,533 units last month. Motorcycle sales grew by about 4 per cent in the month or 5,800 units to 1,39,027 while scooter sales jumped a notable 57 per cent from 65,213 units in April last year to 1,02,209 units.

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were up 4 per cent over April 2021.

Two-wheeler exports were also up with the company reporting a growth of 5 per cent year on year. Overall exports were up 6 per cent.

In the EV space, sales for the TVS iQube shot up from just 307 units in April 2021 to 1,420 units in April 2022 – up 362.5 per cent. This growth in numbers could be attributed to the scooter becoming available across more cities over the course of the past financial year.

In the three-wheeler segment, TVS reported sales of 15,286 units in the month, up 20 per cent over what it reported in April last year.

The company also revealed that the shortage of semiconductors was still affecting the production and sales of its premium motorcycles though the company said it was working to improve supplies and finding alternate sources. The company also said that it was optimistic that volumes could continue to grow as supplies of semiconductors improved.