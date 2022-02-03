Two-Wheeler Sales January 2022: Ather Energy Reports Monthly Sales For the First Time, Sells 2,825 Units

Ather Energy reported its monthly sales data for the first time, which it says it plans to do on a regular basis. The company reported retail sales for January 2022 where it sold 2,825 units registering a year-on-year growth of 366 per cent over January 2021 numbers. That said, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up said that it was unable to meet the demand due to supply chain challenges faced by the auto sector. The numbers do look promising as Ather expands its production capacity and sales network to address new demand. The previous month also saw the company expand its footprint in two new markets, Nagpur and Lucknow.

Ather Energy is present in 24 cities and is rapidly expanding to newer markets

Speaking about the sales performance, Ravneet S. Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy, said, "We continue to witness strong demand across the country. We delivered 2825 units in January 2022, and were unable to meet the total demand owing to supply chain challenges that the industry is facing. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus continue to win consumer love because of their thrilling performance and the overall hassle-free ownership experience. To cater to the growing demand, we continued to expand our retail footprint in January and opened new experience centres in Nagpur and Lucknow. The pace of retail expansion will only accelerate over the next few months as we enter new cities and open more experience centres to meet the scaled-up volumes. We have a strong order book and we see sales constantly rising as consumers discover the benefits of owning an electric scooter."

The sales numbers also come at a time when some of the brand's rivals are struggling with their own. Ola Electric is yet to share the exact number of scooters it sold in December 2021 and January 2022. Market leader Hero Electric is yet to share its sales figures for the last month. The electric two-wheeler segment witnessed a major boost in 2021 owing to central and state government subsidies and that growth momentum is expected to continue in 2022 as well. Not just Ather but other EV players are expected to witness major sales hikes in the coming months as they expand to newer markets.

Ather currently retails two products - 450 Plus and the 450X

Ather Energy currently has 29 outlets across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging points installed. The company aims to sell one million scooters a year as demand soars. The company also recently received fresh funding from Hero MotoCorp to the tune of Rs. 420 crore.