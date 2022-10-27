Two-Wheeler Sales July 2022: Royal Enfield Sales Decline 9.5% MoM

Royal Enfield has reported sales of 55,555 motorcycles in July 2022, recording a year-over-year growth of 26 per cent over the sale of 44,038 motorcycles in July 2021. Continuing its international momentum, the company sold 9,026 units overseas, marking a year-on-year growth of a staggering 90 per cent. In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 46,259 motorcycles in the month of July, 18% more than in the same month last year.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the brand's single largest-selling motorcycle model.

Compared to June 2022 sales, Royal Enfield's overall sales in May 2022, fell by 9.3 per cent, from 61,407 units in June to 55,555 units in the month of July. In the domestic market, sales declined, with June 2022 domestic sales accounting for 50,265 motorcycles, while July 2022 domestic sales accounted for 46,529 motorcycles. In overseas markets, Royal Enfield registered a similar decline, with month-on-month figures taking a dip of nearly 19 per cent in July 2022. In June 2022, Royal Enfield had shipped 11,142 motorcycles, compared to 9,026 motorcycles shipped to overseas markets in July 2022.

In August, Royal Enfield will be launching its long awaited Hunter 350. The Hunter 350 will be Royal Enfield's most accessible motorcycle, and will sit below the upcoming Bullet 350. Royal Enfield has multiple larger models in the pipeline too, including Shotgun 650, all of which will not just be sold in India, but will continue Royal Enfield's push to cement its global leadership position in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched on August 7, 2022.

Royal Enfield also hosted a couple of noteworthy events in the month of July 2022. Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey returned after 2 years, and in its 18th edition, the ride was flagged off in Delhi on July 2, 2022. The ride consisted of 70 riders taking on a 2,700 km journey in a span of 18 days to reach Umling La - world's highest motorable road - and back. Royal Enfield also announced the return of Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup for its second season, and the manufacturer opened the registrations for the season on July 20, 2022.