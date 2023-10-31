Ultraviolette All Set To Make Its International Debut At EICMA 2023

Indian electric two-wheeler startup, Ultraviolette, has announced that it will make its international debut at the upcoming EICMA 2023 trade show that will take place from November 7 to November 12, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Ultraviolette will have a product showcase at its Futuristic Zone – The UV Space Station that will accommodate multiple motorcycles, technology demonstration and merchandise sales.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

Ultraviolette will unveil the International Spec F77, marking its debut in the European market. The F77 has been designed and developed indigenously and the company plans to launch it in international markets within the first year of production itself.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Covers 6,700 km In 22 Days; Sets A New Record

The UV Space Station will offer an immersive experience to the visitors at 2023 EICMA, encapsulating the brand's forward-looking vision and its striking aerospace-based design philosophy. Ultraviolette aims to showcase its design and development expertise and augment the presence the brand as a pioneer in electric performance motorcycles.

Ultraviolette will be present at Hall 22P, Stand Q20 at EICMA 2023. The company’s press conference is scheduled on November 8 at 3:40 PM (CST) / 7:10 PM (IST).