Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Top 5 Upcoming Bikes And Scooters Under ₹ 1 Lakh

As more people choose personal mobility over public transit systems, let's take a look at the upcoming motorcycles and scooters under Rs. 1 lakh that you should watch out for.

The new offerings include BS6 offerings as well as electric two-wheelers that will go on sale

  • Hero unveiled the all-new Glamour in Argentina
  • TVS is rather keen to get a share of the 125 cc scooter segment
  • Aprilia will launch a 125 cc variant of the SR150

It is a good time for people who love ride two-wheelers, regardless of engine displacement, fuel consumption, or even the fuel choice that powers the motor. The Indian two-wheeler segment is looking at a new set of customers in the era of the new normal wherein more people will be looking at personal mobility solutions over public transit systems. With the focus on choices that remain affordable, let's take a look at the upcoming motorcycles and scooters under ₹ 1 lakh that you should watch out for. tvs victor premium edition matte series

The TVS Victor 110 remains one of the most efficient motorcycles in the segment

TVS Victor 110 BS6

The TVS Victor 110 is one of the most capable choices in the segment but is yet to receive the BS6 compliance. The company has updated the rest of its range and we expect the Victor BS6 to join the brand's other two-wheelers in due to time. The bike looks stylish, offers excellent ride quality and gets a modern and appealing design language that will age gracefully. In the BS6 era, its 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled, 3-valve motor will get fuel-injection that will bring better power delivery and response, along with improve efficiency and lower emissions. TVS could add a few value additions to make it more appealing as well. Expect the Victor 110 to be priced around ₹ 65,000 (ex-showroom) and will be an interesting buy.

The Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 will carry the same styling while the engine will get fuel-injection

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6

The Hero Xtreme 200S was an interesting experiment based on the Xtreme platform and the BS6 version is expected to arrive by the end of the year. The full-faired offering is a nice alternative to the Suzuki Gixxer SF in the segment and offers decent capabilities for its size and power. In the BS6 guise, the bike will draw power from the same 199 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with fuel-injection but power figures are expected to see a marginal reduction. There will be slight price hike though but expect the Xtreme 200S BS6 to be available around the ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark figure, which will make it more affordable than the Suzuki offering.

The Hero Xpulse 200T will get the same specifications as that of the BS6 Xpulse 200

Hero XPulse 200T BS6

Another Hero based on the Xtreme platform, the XPulse 200T is the touring-friendly version of the XPulse 200 and is expected to arrive in the following weeks. Compared to the adventure-ready XPulse, the 200T brings better on-road mannerisms, ride quality and a simpler design to the motorcycle. It does miss out on the versatility of the XPulse as an all-rounder. The XPulse 200T will appeal to those looking at a city-runner while retaining the styling of the XPulse. Expect prices to start just under the ₹ 1 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

The Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter will be launched in the first quarter of 2021

Okinawa Cruiser Electric Scooter

The Okinawa Cruiser concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is an interesting maxi-styled electric scooter. It will be the first-of-its-kind when it goes on sale in India early next year and packs promising figures with a range of 120 km on a single charge, fast charging time of 2-3 hours and a top speed of 100 kmph. It also gets bulbous body and step-up style seat, like larger-displacement maxi-scooters sold overseas. The Okinawa Cruiser is expected to be priced around ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it an interesting proposition.

The Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle will be the brand's first offering to get OTA updates

Okinawa Oki100

The Oki100 was slated to be Okinawa's first electric motorcycle but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic. It's not clear at the moment as to when the Oki 100 will be launched but the electric bike could arrive by the end of 2020 or early next year. A prototype was also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The Oki 100 is confirmed to be priced around ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the offerings from Revolt Intellicorp, another Gurugram-based EV company. The bike will come connected technology and will also be ready to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

