Upcoming Electric Cars In India In 2022

The year 2021 posed a lot of challenges for the Indian auto industry. Challenging situations like COVID-19 second wave and semiconductor chip shortage led the auto sector through turbulent times. Nonetheless, we saw plenty of car launches this year, including EVs like the Tata Tigor EV, Audi e-Tron, BMW iX and more. The action in the EV segment will continue next year as well. On that note, we take a look at the EVs that will go on sale in the country next year.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will come to India as a CBU unit

The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge was revealed in India earlier this year with deliveries slated to begin by October. But, the Swedish carmaker's plan to launch its first all-electric offering has been delayed and now it will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. The electric SUV will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It comes with a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle that converts to 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that offers an approximate range of up to 418 km. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds.

Tata Altroz EV

The Tata Altroz EV will be based on the new ALFA platform

Tata Motors is betting big on electric vehicles in India. After introducing the Tigor EV, the home-grown automaker will add the Altroz EV to its electric line-up next year. First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the electric version of the Altroz hatchback will be built on the all-new Agile Light Advanced (ALFA) platform. It will also employ the brand's new Ziptron technology, and we can expect a range of above 250 km on a single charge.

Mini Cooper SE

The MINI Cooper SE will arrive as a Completely Built Unit in India

MINI India is expected to launch its first fully electric car, the Cooper SE in the coming weeks. The electric hatchback will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit. The EV has been listed on the India website with the coming soon tag. It is expected to use a single electric motor that develops 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The motor powers the front wheels and draws power from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises a range of 235-270 km (WLTP cycle) in a single charge.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 electric sedan made its global debut earlier this year

BMW India recently joined the EV race by launching its first all-electric SUV, the BMW iX. The Bavarian carmaker is prepping to expand its electric line-up by introducing the new i4. It is essentially an electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. The electric sedan made its debut earlier this year. It is offered in two variants- eDrive40 and the sportier M50 sedan. While the former makes 330 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque, the latter is good for 529 bhp.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Mercedes-Benz EQS, which debuted in April 2021, is listed on the company's India website

It was in April 2021 that the Mercedes-Benz EQS made its global debut. The company's flagship electric model has been listed on the official website. It's expected to be launched in India by next year. It will be the second all-electric model from Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker, after the EQC electric SUV which was introduced in 2020. The electric sedan comes with a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, promising a 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge. However, the carmaker has not provided detailed variant-wise range options. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range.