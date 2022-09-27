Upcoming LML Electric Bike For India Spied Ahead of Debut

An image of what could be LML’s first electric two-wheeler concept for India has surfaced online. LML is set to reveal three concepts on September 29 in India with this likely to be one of the models. The image reveals an undisguised motorcycle with a notably sporty look but with some rather unique features. The overall look is in line with a modern supermoto bike though the motorcycle is equipped with foot pedals which hint that performance may not be a priority.

The motorcycle appears to be built around a steel trellis frame with the battery pack positioned just behind the front wheel. What does stand out is the amount of space left behind the pack which occupies quite limited space. The beak below the flat headlamp, flat seat and angular panel in place of the traditional fuel tank is in-line with the supermoto design. Also notable is the digital screen between the handlebars and the small front brake.

The foot pedals at the base of the frame immediately draw attention as does the lack of any noticeable footpegs. The electric motor itself seems to be incorporated into the rear wheel hub while the pedals are connected to the rear wheel by what looks to be a belt rather than a chain.

For the suspension, the front fork is finished in silver while the rear gets a mono-shock set-up.

The presence of cycle pedals suggests that the focus is unlikely to be on performance. While this is only expected to be a concept it would be interesting to see if LML would translate something similar into production. Pedals were once offered on mopeds in India though those have long since been discontinued.

Also noticed in the image is what appears to be a scooter in the background which could also be one of the two other concepts set to debut from the returning brand.

