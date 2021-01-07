Upcoming Tata Micro SUV Will Resemble Up To 85 Per Cent Of The HBX Concept: Pratap Bose

Tata Motors took us by surprise at the Auto Expo last year when it showcased a slew of new concepts and one of those we absolutely loved was the micro SUV concept - the Tata HBX. The muscular and bulging exterior gave the model a bold stance and which grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo. In fact, the Tata Motors had one of the most visited and engaging stands with a host of concepts like the HBX and Sierra. Now the company has confirms that the production model will be very closely related to the concept as far as the design is concerned, in fact, the production model will be almost 85 per cent similar to the HBX concept shown at the expo. The good news is that the Tata Micro SUV will be launched in India in 2021 itself. In fact, spy shots of the test mules are already circulating on the internet and you can see one such picture right below!

Also Read: Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month

The Tata HBX concept based micro SUV will adorn the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy.

In conversation with carandbike, Pratap Bose:, Design Head, Tata Motors said, "We are very very careful that when we show a concept, the same is translated into reality and we have been proving that time and again. The HBX is our best effort in that area and it will come almost like exactly what we showed in Delhi. Almost 80 to 85 per cent of that will make it into production." Even the test mules spotted recently assure us of the same silhouette and bulging proportions. The IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy is quite apparent in its looks, especially with elements like split headlamp with the primary lights positioned below and the daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above it, closer to the front grille. Now, while the concept car came with a large faux skid plate, the test mule appears to get a conventional bumper design with a big central airdam and round foglamps on either end. Also, the concept came with compact taillights with Tri-Arrow shaped LED guide lights and rear skid plates and we expect to see all these elements in the production car as well.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch

The upcoming Tata HBX micro SUV will get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Tata Altroz.

Under the hood, the production version of the Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Tata Altroz. The engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We can expect the SUV to get an AMT version at the later stage.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.