New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch

The upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant yet again has been spotted ahead of its India launch. The car will go on sale in the country on January 13, 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will compete against the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo expand View Photos
The Tata Altroz turbo petrol will compete against the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo

Highlights

  • Official prices of the Altroz turbo petrol will be revealed on January 13
  • The Altroz turbo petrol variant could get a new Marina Blue colour
  • It will be powered by the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor

Tata Motors is all set to launch the turbocharged iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback next week. The official prices of the car will be announced on January 13, 2021. Last week, the home-grown had teased the Altroz turbo petrol on its official social media account confirming the development. Ahead of its official debut, the turbo petrol variant has been spotted yet again donning the new Marina Blue colour. The Indian carmaker is likely to offer this variant on the mid and top-spec trims.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot​

u4mhn3

The soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz turbo petrol was spotted during TVC shoot in India

The car was recently captured on camera during a television commercial shoot just before its launch. The new spy shot suggests that the hatchback will be very similar to the regular version, which is priced from ₹ 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we can expect minor updates on the exterior front to differentiate the variant. Previous spy images suggest that the car could get a turbo badging at the rear. And, the new blue paint scheme could be specific for the turbocharged version. When launched, it will be retailed alongside the regular version that was introduced alongside the Nexon facelift, Tiago facelift and Tigor facelift in January last year.

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-launched Altroz turbo petrol could be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor, that will be sourced from the Nexon facelift. The carmaker could slightly de-tuned the motor to produce about 108 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch. However, a DCT automatic could be introduced on the later stage. The same engine on the Nexon subcompact SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed​

8itt8th4

Tata Motors had previously teased the Altroz turbo petrol ahead of its India debut

The regular version of the Altroz is available in both petrol and diesel avatars. The petrol variant gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor while the oil burner is a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former makes 85 bhp & 113 Nm, the latter is good for 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car is likely to be priced from ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

0 Comments

Source 1, Source 2

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Review
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High
Tesla Shares Set To Start 2021 At Record High
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally
Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally
Dakar Rally 2021: Joaquim Rodrigues Leads Hero's Pack, Harith Noah & Ashish Raorane Struggle In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2021: Joaquim Rodrigues Leads Hero's Pack, Harith Noah & Ashish Raorane Struggle In Stage 1
CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan To Export Magnite From India To Indonesia And South Africa
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tata Altroz EV First Look
02:21
Tata Altroz EV First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 10:00 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
03:15
Tata Altroz XT Trim, Triumph Accessories, Mumbai Police Gixxer SF250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jul-20 08:44 PM IST
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM IST
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
02:00
Tata Altroz: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 08:53 PM IST
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
23:23
Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Jan-20 05:21 PM IST
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
02:10
Tata Altroz Gets 5 Stars In Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
04:21
Audi Q8, Honda Activa, Tata Altroz Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 10:48 PM IST
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
20:01
Tata Altroz Review, 2019 India Bike Week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Dec-19 05:40 PM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Sound System
Sound System
Rear Ac Vent
Rear Ac Vent
Cooled Glove Box
Cooled Glove Box
Topview
Topview
Headlight
Headlight
Orvms
Orvms
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Rear Wiper
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Camera
Rear Parking Camera
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Strong Body
Strong Body
Seating Space
Seating Space
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Push Start Stop Button
Push Start Stop Button
Front Armrest
Front Armrest
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Drive Mode Control
Drive Mode Control
Gib 300x600
x
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Nissan India To Ramp Up Production Of Magnite SUV From February
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities