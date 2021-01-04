Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch

Tata Motors is all set to launch the turbocharged iteration of the Altroz premium hatchback next week. The official prices of the car will be announced on January 13, 2021. Last week, the home-grown had teased the Altroz turbo petrol on its official social media account confirming the development. Ahead of its official debut, the turbo petrol variant has been spotted yet again donning the new Marina Blue colour. The Indian carmaker is likely to offer this variant on the mid and top-spec trims.

The soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz turbo petrol was spotted during TVC shoot in India

The car was recently captured on camera during a television commercial shoot just before its launch. The new spy shot suggests that the hatchback will be very similar to the regular version, which is priced from ₹ 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we can expect minor updates on the exterior front to differentiate the variant. Previous spy images suggest that the car could get a turbo badging at the rear. And, the new blue paint scheme could be specific for the turbocharged version. When launched, it will be retailed alongside the regular version that was introduced alongside the Nexon facelift, Tiago facelift and Tigor facelift in January last year.

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-launched Altroz turbo petrol could be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor, that will be sourced from the Nexon facelift. The carmaker could slightly de-tuned the motor to produce about 108 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch. However, a DCT automatic could be introduced on the later stage. The same engine on the Nexon subcompact SUV produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figure.

Tata Motors had previously teased the Altroz turbo petrol ahead of its India debut

The regular version of the Altroz is available in both petrol and diesel avatars. The petrol variant gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor while the oil burner is a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former makes 85 bhp & 113 Nm, the latter is good for 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car is likely to be priced from ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

