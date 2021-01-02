Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker will be launching the Altroz turbo petrol variant in the country on January 13, 2021. Ahead of its official debut, new images of the upcoming Altroz turbo petrol have surfaced online, and this time around, the premium hatchback was spotted during a television commercial shoot. The model can be seen donning the new Marina Blue colour scheme and a 'turbo' badging at the rear indicating that it is a turbo variant of the hatchback. Based on the photos, we can tell that the overall design of the car will largely remain identical to the regular version with minor updates.

The upcoming Tata Altroz turbo petrol variant was spotted during TVC shoot

The carmaker on Friday had teased the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz premium hatchback confirming the development of the car. The regular version of the hatchback was launched in the country last year in January and now the brand is ready to introduce a turbocharged derivative of the car almost a year later.

Mechanically, the new Tata Altroz turbo petrol is likely to be powered by the Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor. The petrol unit will be slightly detuned to produce about 108 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. However, the same unit on the Nexon facelift subcompact SUV makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The Altroz turbo petrol is expected to be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox at the time of launch. However, a DCT automatic could be introduced on the later stage.

The regular model of the hatchback is available in both petrol and diesel options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor is tuned to make 85 bhp & 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Tata Motors had teased the Altroz Turbo Petrol ahead of its official debut

The carmaker could offer the turbo versions only in the mid and top-end variants of the Altroz. The hatchback is currently priced in India from ₹ 5.44 lakh for the entry-level model and going up to ₹ 7.89 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new turbocharged mill is expected to be priced from ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

