New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design

The HBX micro SUV will be built on the Tata's ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz

The upcoming Tata HBX micro SUV is one of the highly anticipated SUVs that will go on sale in India next year. The Indian carmaker has been conducting road tests of the small SUV for quite some time now. A new image of the production-spec Tata HBX has surfaced online and this time we get to see the front fascia of the car. We have already seen a bunch of spy shots already and previously the SUV was seen with production-spec dual-tone alloy wheels. Earlier, the SUV was also spotted undergoing high altitude testing on Manali-Leh highway.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys​

The HBX will be Tata Motors' answer to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid

As seen in the spy shot, the test mule is draped heavily in camouflage, concealing the white coloured exterior body. It sports a black coloured, single slat grille with the Tata logo, which is flanked by split headlamp design with LED DRLs on top. The SUV can also be seen with halogen headlights on either side of the bumper. The test vehicle is also fitted with conventional styled dual-tone bumper with centrally positioned air dam, circular fog lamps, ORVMs with side-indicators, plastic cladding wheel arches and steel rims.

It will be the smallest SUV from the home-grown automaker and will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in Tata's product line-up for the domestic market. It will be built on the ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) platform that also underpins Tata Altroz premium hatchback. The SUV will also be based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Tata HBX is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars​

On the mechanical front, the Tata HBX SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Altroz. The engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We can expect the SUV to get an AMT version on the later stage. Once launched, it will compete against the like of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.