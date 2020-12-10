Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys

Tata Motors plans to launch a range of new products in 2021, and that includes the company's new entry-level micro SUV, which has been code-named HBX. Now, the car has been spied on a number of occasions, but this time around we have come across spy photos that reveal a set of new dual-tone alloy wheel, and these appear to be production-spec units. The HBX will be Tata Motors's answer to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid, and it will be built on the company ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Tata HBX micro SUV is seen with a set of new dual-tone alloy wheel

Now, the Tata HBX test mule is still heavily covered in camouflage, so, we won't be able to comment much on the car's design and styling. However, while showcasing the HBX at the Auto Expo, the company had said that it is 90 per cent close to the actual production car. Sure, we can see the tall-boy stance and muscular silhouette of the car, we will have to see more of the car to confirm that claims. Of course, the Tata HBX micro SUV will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Tata HBX micro SUV will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy

Based on previous spy photos, we can say that the new micro SUV will come with a split headlamp setup, with the primary lights positioned below and the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) placed above it, closer to the front grille. The fact that this particular model is seen with dual-tone alloys indicate that this is the top-spec variant of the HBX. Now, while the concept car came with a large faux skid plate, the test mule appears to get a conventional bumper design with a central airdam and round foglamps on either end. Also, the concept model came with compact taillamps with Tri-Arrow shaped LED guide lights, and while we cannot confirm the design, the taillamps do look a bit a compact, and we also see a bit of black cladding for the rear bumper.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor

Mechanically, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Altroz. The engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We can expect the SUV to get an AMT version at the later stage.

