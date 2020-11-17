Tata HBX Micro SUV Spied Testing On Manali-Leh Highway

The Tata HBX will be positioned below the Tata Nexon in the company's line-up.

It was at the Auto Expo 2020 when we first got to see the pre-production Tata HBX micro SUV. The home-grown automaker has been rigorously testing the SUV, and we have already seen the production-spec version on test on plenty of instances. Previously, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the Tata HBX micro SUV with tri-arrow grille was captured on camera in Pune. The SUV yet again has been spied doing rounds on the Manali-Leh highway. Though the test mule is draped in heavy camouflage, the tiny dimensions and crossover stance make it easy to recognise the car out on the roads.

The Tata HBX is based on the H2X concept showcased at Geneva Motor Show

It will be the smallest SUV in Tata's line-up and will be built on the same ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) architecture which also underpins the Tata premium hatchback - Altroz. The SUV will be based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Micro SUV in the country by early next year. It is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is calling it as Micro SUV, and it will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in Tata's product line-up for the Indian market.

The Tata HBX Concept was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo

The HBX micro SUV will employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Mechanically, the SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Altroz. The engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We can expect the SUV to get an AMT version on the later stage.

