New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating

Tata Motors' recent post on social media shows a broken coffee mug with the caption "We don't break that easy", a reference to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's zero-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The tweet takes a dig at the S-Presso's recent performance in the Global NCAP crash tests expand View Photos
The tweet takes a dig at the S-Presso's recent performance in the Global NCAP crash tests

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scored 0 stars in the Global NCAP crrash test
  • The Tata Tiago received a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests
  • The S-Presso meets Indian government's safety standards, says Maruti

The latest round of Global NCAP crash test results was announced earlier this week and made-in-India cars like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Kia Seltos secured safety ratings below expectations. While the Grand i10 Nios scored two stars and the Seltos three stars, the S-Presso stood out particularly with zero stars and that is alarming. Jumping on the opportunity, Tata Motors took a dig at the S-Presso's bad safety rating on social media. The company put out a tweet that read "We don't break that easy" with the image of a broken "coffee" mug.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

That's certainly cheeky of Tata Motors, we would say, but we hope it will encourage Maruti Suzuki to take note and make a change. The S-Presso competes against the Tata Tiago in the entry-level hatchback segment and the car and received a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test results. The tweet was also noticed by David Ward, President and CEO, Global NCAP, who encouraged the banter and said that it will help build a market for safer cars.

In fact, not just the Tiago, Tata Motors along with Mahindra & Mahindra have turned out to make headway in enhancing safety on their respective cars, setting the right precedent. The Tata Nexon and the Altroz are both five-star rated cars, and so is the Mahindra XUV300. In Maruti Suzuki's stable, the Vitara Brezza is the exception and scores a four-star safety rating. The Tata Tiago was a gamechanger for the automaker and has been instrumental in re-establishing the brand and its new strategy in the passenger vehicle segment. It continues to be a hot seller for the company. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki is targeted at young buyers looking for something more trendy over the tried and tested Alto and is a hot seller too in the same space. That's all the more reason, these cars should meet a higher safety rating.

Also Read: Tata Tiago And Tigor Score 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

59nmshv8

The Tata Tiago has received a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, which makes it one of the safest cars in its segment

The Global NCAP crash test program only considers the base variant sold in the market to be considered for testing. The base S-Presso tested comes equipped with only the driver-side airbag, while the test rated the car's body shell as unstable, as was the front footwell area. The seatbelts also miss out on pretensioners on the base trim and the rear middle occupant does not get a three-point seatbelt. The S-Presso received two stars for child occupant safety.

Also Read: Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20

Maruti Suzuki did respond to the results and said, "The Government of India has recently increased the stringency of car crash test standards and made them identical to European standards. All products of the company are fully compliant with these global standards and duly tested and certified by the Government of India."

WATCH: Freewheeling With SVP | Understanding Recent Global NCAP Crash Tests of Seltos, Nios & S-Presso

0 Comments

Interestingly, this is the second such instance in recent times of Tata taking aim at its competition. More recently, the company took a jibe at the new-generation i20 that competes against the Altroz in the premium hatchback segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
9,5499% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , AMT
23.8 - 27.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hyundai Santro AMT vs Tata Tiago AMT: Comparison Review
05:23
Hyundai Santro AMT vs Tata Tiago AMT: Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Dec-18 03:51 PM IST
Tata Tiago Wizz, Toyota Glanza G, Maruti Suzuki Nexa Sales
02:37
Tata Tiago Wizz, Toyota Glanza G, Maruti Suzuki Nexa Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Oct-19 06:46 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar 125, Renault Triber, Tata Tiago
02:37
Bajaj Pulsar 125, Renault Triber, Tata Tiago
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Aug-19 07:51 PM IST
TVS Apache RR310, Vitara Brezza Special Edition, Tata Tiago Features
03:14
TVS Apache RR310, Vitara Brezza Special Edition, Tata Tiago Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-May-19 09:18 PM IST
Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Sales, Tata Tiago & Tigor
03:13
Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Sales, Tata Tiago & Tigor
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-May-19 08:52 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, Triumph Warranty, Tata Tiago Sales
02:47
Honda Civic Launch, Triumph Warranty, Tata Tiago Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Feb-19 08:57 PM IST
Hyundai Santro AMT vs Tata Tiago AMT, Okinawa Ridge+ & TVS Radeon
18:49
Hyundai Santro AMT vs Tata Tiago AMT, Okinawa Ridge+ & TVS Radeon
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 24-Dec-18 09:30 PM IST
2019 Nissan Kicks Bookings Open | Renault Hikes Prices | Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched
03:17
2019 Nissan Kicks Bookings Open | Renault Hikes Prices | Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Dec-18 09:37 PM IST
Tata Tiago JTP Review: India's Affordable Hot Hatch
07:11
Tata Tiago JTP Review: India's Affordable Hot Hatch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-18 02:09 PM IST
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
Tata Tiago Dynamic Performance 01
Tata Tiago Follow Me
Tata Tiago Follow Me
Tata Tiago Piano Black
Tata Tiago Piano Black
Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
Tata Tiago Projectorheadlamps
Tata Tiago Rear Wash
Tata Tiago Rear Wash
Tata Tiago Side Character
Tata Tiago Side Character
Tata Tiago Signature Grille
Tata Tiago Signature Grille
Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
Tata Tiago Speed Sensitive
Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
Tata Tiago Sporty Rear
Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
Tata Tiago Stylish Dual Bumper
Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
Tata Tiago Trendy Boomerrang
Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
Tata Tiago 5 Speed Manual
Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
Tata Tiago Advanced Amt
Tata Tiago Airbag
Tata Tiago Airbag
Tata Tiago Android Audio
Tata Tiago Android Audio
Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
Tata Tiago Android Auto 01
Tata Tiago Bootspace
Tata Tiago Bootspace
Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
Tata Tiago Digital Instrument Cluster
Tata Tiago Driver Seat
Tata Tiago Driver Seat
Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
Tata Tiago Dual Tone Seat Fabric
Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
Tata Tiago Elegant Dual
Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
Tata Tiago Flat Bottom Steering
Tata Tiago Front Headrest
Tata Tiago Front Headrest
Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
Tata Tiago Full Automatic Temp
Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
Tata Tiago Intelligently Designed Utility Spaces
Tata Tiago Park Assist
Tata Tiago Park Assist
Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
Tata Tiago Spacious Interriours
Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
Tata Tiago Stering Mounted Audio
Tata Tiago S Speaker
Tata Tiago S Speaker
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities