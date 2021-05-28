Production-Spec Tata HBX Sheds Some Of Its Camouflage In New Spy Photos

New spy photos of the upcoming Tata HBX micro SUV have surfaced online, and this time around, we get to see a production-spec model with a lesser amount of camouflage. The exposed areas give us a glimpse of the new entry-level SUVs front section, lower profile and a portion of its rear section. The photos also confirm that the car will come with a floating-style roof design with blacked-out pillars. The face of the new HBX is reminiscent of the new Tata Safari, thanks to the split lighting with the main headlamp unit position, closer to the bumper, while the LED daytime running lamps are above, flanking the grille.

The new photos also give us a glimpse of the Tata HBX's paint job, which in this case is a dual-tone shade featuring a metallic blue body and a white roof. The car also comes with heavy cladding on the bumper, profile, and underbody, squared wheel arches and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section comes with a pair of sleek wraparound taillamps, which are likely to come with LED units, along with high-mounted stop lamps, and reflectors on the rear bumper. Another unit of the HBX is fully treated in while, which means the floating-roof design is standard for all variants.

While we do not get to see the cabin in these photos, previous spy shots have revealed that inside, the HBX will come with flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, a large instrument cluster with a MID unit, start-stop button, and an all-black interior. The car will feature a stick-out display similar to the one on the Nexon, and it's likely to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and possibly even the company's connected car technology iRA. The HBX also gets nice contoured seats with contrast white stitching.

Under the hood, the production version of the Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Tata Altroz. In the Altroz, the engine is tuned to produce 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. As for transmission duties, the HBX is expected to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and optional an AMT unit as well. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid.

Source: MotorBeam