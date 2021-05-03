Near-Production Tata HBX Spotted Testing

Tata Motors has been rigorously testing the upcoming HBX SUV and spy images have been surfacing online quite often of late, as the micro SUV is inching closer to its launch. A new set of spy images of a near-production Tata HBX test mule have surfaced online, giving us a good idea of its proportions and elements expected on the production model. To begin with, the new Tata HBX (codename) will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid. And quite evidently, it looks similar to its counterparts in terms of dimensions.

Also Read: Tata HBX Front Styling And Alloys Revealed In New Spy Photos

The Tata HBX will get full-LED taillights which will be a segment-first.

Now, the HBX may step in the similar segment, but by the looks of it, expect it to be a slightly premium offering than its rivals. For starters, the test mule in the images rides on dual-tone alloy wheels while both existing models in the segment- S-Presso and Kwid are offered with steel rims as standard. Then other upmarket elements like, LED taillights, black piano slat on the grille and C-Pillar mounted rear door handles offering a flush finish are also seen on the test mule. Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy is also inevitable with the grille being flanked by LED DRLs while the headlight is positioned below. Up-front, it gets chunky two-part grille with Tata's signature Tri-Arrow pattern design, along with a set of round foglamps.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV's Cabin Spied Again

Previous spy shots showed that the Tata HBX will get a flat bottom steering wheel.

While we do not get a small glimpse of the cabin in these photos, previous spy shots have revealed that inside, the HBX will come with flat-bottom steering with mounted controls, a large instrument cluster with a MID unit, and an all-black interior. The car will feature a stick-out display similar to the one on the Nexon, and it's likely to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Segment-first features will also include Start-Stop engine, rear power windows and possibly even the company's connected car technology iRA.

Also Read: Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose

The Tata HBX will come with a Nexon-style glossy black slat on the grille, flanked by LED daytime running lights

Under the hood, the production version of the Tata HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor that also powers the Tata Altroz. The HBX is expected to come with a five-speed manual gearbox and optional an AMT unit as well. The Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso both are powered by a smaller 1.0-litre unit.

Image Source: Motor Octane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.