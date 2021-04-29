Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose

Until the recent past, Tata cars were not really known for their design. Of course, except for the old Sierra or the Safari, most Tata cars until the mid-2000s were considered dull and boring. However, that all changed with the introduction of some newer models like the Tiago, Harrier, and the Altroz among others. In fact, the Altroz even won the 2021 carandbike Car Design of the Year. And the person responsible for the turnaround has been Pratap Bose, the now ex-Design Chief of Tata Motors. Yes, after being a part of Tata Motors for 14 years, Bose has resigned from his position. So, to recognise his work, we take a look at the Top 5 Tata cars that were designed by Pratap Bose.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago looked bold, compact, and came in a range of new vibrant colours that attracted consumers

The Tata Tiago was possibly one of the first cars that set the design direction that the company is currently on. It was the car that broke the chain of all Indica-inspired hatchbacks that Tata was building until before its arrival. The Tiago looked bold, compact, and came in a range of new vibrant colours that attracted consumers. In fact, it even won the 2017 carandbike Entry Hatchback of the Year award, and Pratap Bose's efforts certainly need to be credited for it. With the facelifted version that was introduced in early 2020, all the design cues were further refined and to make the Tiago stand out, even more, a new colour was introduced in the form of Victory Yellow, which is now replaced by Arizona Blue. The Tiago even had a crossover version called the Tiago NRG.

Tata Nexon

Its curvy silhouette and muscular profile made the Tata Nexon stand out among its rivals in the subcompact SUV space

The Nexon has been one of the most popular offerings from Tata Motors, and its design and styling have been a big part of it. Its curvy silhouette and muscular profile made the Nexon stand out among its rivals in the subcompact SUV space, adding to its popularity among consumers. The Nexon cabin space and interior were also its big USPs. The Nexon even won the 2018 carandbike Four-Wheeler Design Of The Year award.

The Nexon EV signature blue elements, the smart grille design, and special two-tone treatment, which helps accentuate its electric nature

Things were kicked a few notches higher with the introduction of the Nexon Facelift and the Nexon EV in early 2020, which made the Nexon even more attractive. Particularly, the Nexon EV which came with those signature blue elements, the smart grille design, and the special two-tone treatment, which helped accentuate its electric nature.

Tata Harrier/Safari

With the Tata Harrier Pratap Bose also introduced the Impact 2.0 design philosophy for Tata cars

The Tata Harrier is arguably one of the better-looking models in the compact SUV space, and its three-row version, the new Safari has only taken things further. The SUVs were built on the company's OmegaArc platform, which itself is derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture. The SUV was first showcased in the form of the H5X concept car designed by Pratap Bose, which later went into production as the Harrier in 2019, and the very same year we saw the concept version of its three-row iteration, which was called the Buzzard back then and with them, we saw the introduction of the Impact 2.0 design philosophy.

The new Tata Safari designed by Bose also comes with some of the signature elements of the old school Safari, like the stepped-up roof, and the Safari badged roof rails.

The Harrier received a facelift in 2020, along with a two-tone colour option and a sunroof that helped its demand further grow. With the Safari, which although inspired by the Harrier, Pratap Bose and his team retained some of the signature elements of the old school Safari, like the stepped-up roof, and the Safari badged roof rails.

Tata Altroz

Built on the company's latest ALFA platform, the Altroz looks bold, sharp and premium, making it one of the best-looking cars in the segment

The Tata Altroz was the car that marked the company's entry into the premium hatchback space, and its design & styling are two of its biggest USPs. Built on the company's latest ALFA platform, the Altroz looks bold, sharp and premium, making it one of the best-looking cars in the segment. In fact, with recently one the 2021 carandbike Car Design of the Year award, and the credit certainly goes to Pratap and his team.

The Tata Altroz EV concept comes in a special shade of bluish-green colour with an EV-specific grille and bumper design featuring the signature tri-arrow pattern

Like the Nexon, the Altroz too have an electric twin - the Altroz EV - which is expected to be launched in India soon. The Altroz EV concept comes in a special shade of bluish-green colour with an EV-specific grille and bumper design featuring the signature tri-arrow pattern.

Tata HBX

The Tata HBX, which will soon enter production, is one of the last projects Pratap Bose worked on at Tata Motors

The Tata HBX concept, showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, is one of the last projects Pratap Bose worked on at Tata Motors. It will soon enter production as the company's first Micro SUV to compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid. It is based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the company says that the HBX SUV unveiled in Delhi is 90 per cent close to the actual production car. The Tata HBX has an upright stance, along with a design language similar to the Tata Harrier. The front-end features split headlamps while the profile sees contoured lines, muscular wheel arches and big alloy wheels. The interior of the Tata HBX concept has been done up nicely, with body-coloured bits and a look similar to that of the Tata Altroz's cabin. In fact, like the Altroz, the production-spec HBX will also be based on the ALFA platform.

