Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched

Tata Motors has rolled out the Dark Edition variants for the Nexon, and Nexon EV. The Dark Edition was also available in the pre-facelifted variants of the Nexon and Nexon EV, and was quite successful. The special edition variants come with a variety of cosmetic changes to give them a more blacked-out look. While variant details are yet to be shared by the brand, prices for the Nexon Dark Edition will start at Rs 11.45 lakh, while the Nexon EV Dark Edition will start at Rs 19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Visually, the Nexon and Nexon EV Dark Editions get an all-black colour scheme complete with black alloy wheels, blackened roof rails, and a blackened Tata logo. The interior also features a black theme, with black leatherette seats, dashboard, and centre console.

The powertrain options remain the same, which include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (87 bhp, 170 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed manual, AMT or DCT gearbox and the 1.5-litre diesel (84.5 bhp, 260 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed MT and AMT. The Nexon EV Dark on the other hand will only be available in the Long-Range variant, which is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that churns out 143 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The battery on the Nexon EV LR is a 40.5 kWh setup which delivers 465 km of range.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details