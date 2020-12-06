Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars

Tata Motors has officially revealed year-end discounts to attract new buyers to clear out the inventories. The home-grown auto major has listed these year-end benefits on its official website. It is offering huge discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on select BS6 compliant cars which includes Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier flagship SUV. These schemes on select Tata cars are applicable from December 1, 2020. These benefits comprise consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer, which are valid up till December 2020.

Discount offers on Tata cars are valid till December 31, 2020

The Tata Harrier flagship SUV is listed with a total benefit of ₹ 65,000 including consumer scheme of ₹ 25,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 40,000. These discount offers are not valid on CAMO and Dark Edition (XZ+ and XZA+ variants) of the SUV. However, customers interested in purchasing the special editions can avail the discount benefit of ₹ 40,000 only.

The Nexon subcompact SUV is also a part of Tata's year-end offers for this month. The SUV is available with limited offers which include an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 only on the diesel variant. Do note, there are no offers on the petrol derivative of the Nexon.

The BS6-compliant Tata Tiago is listed with a discount of up to ₹ 25,000

Discount offered on Tata's Tiago hatchback is up to ₹ 25,000 which includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000, and ₹ 10,000 respectively. Moreover, the Tigor sedan is listed with maximum benefits of ₹ 30,000. It includes consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000. The carmaker is not offering any offer or benefit on its premium hatchback - Altroz. The company has listed that corporate individuals can also avail special offers.

