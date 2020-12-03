Tata Nexon EV Clocks 2,000 Sales Milestone In Just Over 10 Months

Tata Motors has sold around 2,200 units of the Nexon EV in a little over 10 months since its launch

The EV revolution has been gradually picking up in India of late. In the recent times we have seen mainstream carmakers like Hyundai, MG and Tata Motors coming up with electric vehicles and few more in the development stage. But these models are not just technology demonstrators anymore. In just over 10 months since its launch, Tata Motors has sold about 2,200 units of the Nexon EV. In fact what's impressive is that the Tata Nexon EV had clocked 1,000 units' sales milestone in August this year and the next 1,000 units were sold in just three months, making it the bestselling electric car in India. The sales of Nexon EV also aided Tata in attracting 74 per cent of the market share.

The Tata Nexon EV had clocked the 1000 sales milestone in August this year.

Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers. This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost."

The Nexon EV gets an ARAI certified range of 312 km.

Tata Motors had also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem in India called the 'Tata uniEVerse' which allows customers to access a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options. These services also help in building up the sales on the Nexon EV and other Tata Motors EVs. Speaking of the Nexon EV again, It uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-Ion battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The IP67 certified battery is designed to operate over a wide range of temperature, in all-weather, and it's shockproof, waterproof and dustproof as well. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple-digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using the home charger that is offered with the car.

