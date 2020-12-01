New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units

Compared to 23,617 passenger vehicles the company sold in October 2020, Tata Motors registered a Month-on-Month drop of 8 per cent, at 21,641 units.

By  | Updated:
eye
0  Views
In November 2020, Tata Motors sold 21,641 passenger vehicles in India expand View Photos
In November 2020, Tata Motors sold 21,641 passenger vehicles in India

Highlights

  • In November 2020 Tata Motors sold 21,641 passenger cars in India
  • Tata registered a Month-on-Month drop of 8 per cent in PV sales
  • The company's standalone commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,218 units

Tata Motors has released the sales numbers for the month of November 2020, during which the company sold 21,641 passenger cars in India. Compared to 23,617 units the company sold in October 2020, Tata registered a Month-on-Month drop of 8 per cent. However, as against 10,400 vehicles sold during in November 2019, the company saw a massive Year-on-Year growth of 108 per cent. However, we have to consider the fact that last year Diwali came in a month before, in October, moreover, the industry was also going through a massive slowdown, affecting vehicle sales.

Additionally, it is worth noting that it was only in January 2020 that the company updated its model line-up with three big mid-life facelifts, for the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon. Plus, we also saw the launch of its first premium hatchback - Tata Altroz. And it's these new and updated Tata cars that have been driving the company's PV sales.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars

th9k7od

The facelifted  Tata Nexon & Tiago along with the Altroz, each account for an average of 6000 units per month

In fact, compared to last year, Tata Motors has been selling an average of 6000 units each, of the Tiago and Nexon, compared to an average of 4000 units last year. The Altroz additionally adds an average of 6,000 units per month, and Tata is also selling 1500 to 2000 units of the Harrier per month. All these have been contributing to Tata's increasing sales.

Newsbeep

Tata Motors' total domestic sales for November 2020, including commercial vehicles, stood at 47859 units. That's a 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth as against 38,057 units sold during the same month in 2019. However, compared to 49,669 vehicles sold in October 2020, Tata saw a M-o-M decline of 4 per cent. The company's standalone commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,218 units. While M-o-M growth remained stagnant compared to 26,052 units sold in October 2020, as against November 2019, when the company sold 27,657 units, Y-o-Y sales fell by 5 per cent.

4vlc38g8

Tata's standalone commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,218 units

0 Comments

Tata Motors commercial vehicle exports also took a big hit in November 2020, at 1,764 units, which is a massive 40 per cent de-growth as against 2,931 units exported during the same month last year. On the other hand, compared to 2,420 units exported in October 2020, the company's M-o-M decline stood at 27 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon

SUV, 21.5 Kmpl
Tata Nexon
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,529 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago

Hatchback, 23.84 Kmpl
Tata Tiago
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,549 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Harrier

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Tata Harrier
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.84 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,730 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nexon EV

SUV, 312 Km/Full Charge
Tata Nexon EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,041 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Safari Storme

SUV, 13.9 - 14.1 Kmpl
Tata Safari Storme
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,006 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Nano

Hatchback, 21.9 Kmpl
Tata Nano
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Hexa

SUV, 14.5 Kmpl
Tata Hexa
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,965 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor

Sedan, 17 - 21 Kmpl
Tata Tigor
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,189 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago NRG

Hatchback, 23.8 Kmpl
Tata Tiago NRG
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.61 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,645 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Zest

Sedan, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Zest
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,087 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor EV

Sedan, 142 Km/Full Charge
Tata Tigor EV
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,807 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tiago JTP

Hatchback, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tiago JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,908 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Bolt

Hatchback, 17.6 - 23 Kmpl
Tata Bolt
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,550 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Tigor JTP

Sedan, 24 Kmpl
Tata Tigor JTP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
08:37
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 06:56 PM IST
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
03:47
October Vehicle Registrations, Tata Altroz XM+, Maruti Production Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 09:47 PM IST
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
04:00
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices, Tata Harrier Camo, MINI Cooper JCW GP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Nov-20 07:38 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Nov-20 09:44 PM IST
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
02:48
Tata Altroz Price Cut, Hondaâs RE Rival, Husqvarna 401 India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 08:53 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
04:34
Tata Nexon XM(S), Skoda Enyaq iV, VW Polo Vento Automatic
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Sep-20 09:28 PM IST
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
04:19
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman, Tata Nexon EV, 2021 Kia Carnival
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Aug-20 05:22 PM IST
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Abs
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Backview
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Nexon Front Grill
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Tata Tiago Contrast Black
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Backview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Orcus White Dt Sideview
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Side View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Sumo Front Side View
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Front 3 4th View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Jumping View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Safari Storme Front Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Front Side View
Tata Nano Boot
Tata Nano Boot
Chrome Pack
Chrome Pack
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front
Tata Hexa Front View
Tata Hexa Front View
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities