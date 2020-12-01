Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units

Tata Motors has released the sales numbers for the month of November 2020, during which the company sold 21,641 passenger cars in India. Compared to 23,617 units the company sold in October 2020, Tata registered a Month-on-Month drop of 8 per cent. However, as against 10,400 vehicles sold during in November 2019, the company saw a massive Year-on-Year growth of 108 per cent. However, we have to consider the fact that last year Diwali came in a month before, in October, moreover, the industry was also going through a massive slowdown, affecting vehicle sales.

Additionally, it is worth noting that it was only in January 2020 that the company updated its model line-up with three big mid-life facelifts, for the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon. Plus, we also saw the launch of its first premium hatchback - Tata Altroz. And it's these new and updated Tata cars that have been driving the company's PV sales.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces New Safety Bubble To Deliver Its Cars

The facelifted Tata Nexon & Tiago along with the Altroz, each account for an average of 6000 units per month

In fact, compared to last year, Tata Motors has been selling an average of 6000 units each, of the Tiago and Nexon, compared to an average of 4000 units last year. The Altroz additionally adds an average of 6,000 units per month, and Tata is also selling 1500 to 2000 units of the Harrier per month. All these have been contributing to Tata's increasing sales.

Tata Motors' total domestic sales for November 2020, including commercial vehicles, stood at 47859 units. That's a 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth as against 38,057 units sold during the same month in 2019. However, compared to 49,669 vehicles sold in October 2020, Tata saw a M-o-M decline of 4 per cent. The company's standalone commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,218 units. While M-o-M growth remained stagnant compared to 26,052 units sold in October 2020, as against November 2019, when the company sold 27,657 units, Y-o-Y sales fell by 5 per cent.

Tata's standalone commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,218 units

Tata Motors commercial vehicle exports also took a big hit in November 2020, at 1,764 units, which is a massive 40 per cent de-growth as against 2,931 units exported during the same month last year. On the other hand, compared to 2,420 units exported in October 2020, the company's M-o-M decline stood at 27 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.