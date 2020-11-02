Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker today officially announced its sales numbers for October 2020. The Indian carmaker recorded total sales of 52,132 units combining domestic and international markets. The domestic numbers stood at 49,669 vehicles, registering a growth of 27 per cent over the last year. The automaker retailed 39,152 vehicles in October 2019. In September 2020, the company retailed 44,444 units, and this saw the company record a growth of 12 per cent month-on-month. Just like the previous year, this year too has been challenging for the auto industry as the world is still dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

The company witnessed its passenger vehicle (PV) volumes register a double-digit growth as PV sales for October 2020 stood at 23,617 units, an increase of 79 per cent, compared to 13,169 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Tata's PV sales in October performed better than September when the company sold 21,199 units, witnessing a change of 11 per cent month-on-month.

Sales for commercial vehicles stood at 26,052 units in October 2020, as against 25,983 units in October last year. Total MHCVs sales in October including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 5,033 units compared to 4,893 units last year.

Tata Motors' total CV sales stood at 28,472 units, a growth of 2 per cent compared to the 28,002 vehicles sold in October 2019. The company's CV exports also saw a growth of 20 per cent with Tata exporting only 2,420 units.

